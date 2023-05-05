Arsenal will hope to remain in the Premier League title race by winning at Newcastle United on Sunday (May 7). Mikel Arteta's team are second in the league, a point behind leaders Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Moussa Diaby. Elsewhere, midfielder Mason Mount has been backed to move to the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on May 5, 2023.

Arsenal want Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Moussa Diaby, according to The Daily Mail. The French forward has been impressive for Bayer Leverkusen this season, picking up 14 goals and ten assists in 42 games across competitions. The Gunners want a new No. 9 this summer and have their eyes on the 23-year-old.

Dembele fits the mould of the talented young playes Arteta has targeted since taking charge at the Emirates. The Spaniard is expected to make more additions to his squad to sustain his team's resurgence.

Diaby is likely to cost around £50 million, so prising him away from Leverkusen would be no walk on the park. The Frenchman also has admirers at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Newcastle United, so there could be a bidding war for his services this summer.

Mason Mount backed to make Emirates move

Mason Mount has admirers at the Emirates.

Mason Mount will be enticed by the chance to play under Arteta, according to journalist Paul Brown.

The Englishman enters the final year of his contract with Chelsea this summer, but talks for an extension haven't been fruitful yet. The Blues could be forced to cash in on him if he continues to stall a new deal. The Gunners are eyeing the situation with interest.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown said Mount could strike up a partnership with Martin Odegaard at the Emirates.

"It'd be a really interesting signing for them. Would he dovetail nicely with Odegaard, or would the two of them get in the way a little bit? Are they too similar? Would he play deeper in midfield and have to change his role slightly?" said Brown.

He added:

"We don't know really where Mount sees himself playing positionally in the future, but I think that the chance to work with Arteta in that Arsenal team would appeal to anyone at the moment, especially to a young English player who's approaching his prime."

The north London side will be back in the UEFA Champions League next season, so they will need reinforcements this summer.

Gunners handed league to Manchester City, says Simon Jordan

TalkSPORT host Simon Jordon reckons Arsenal have bottled the Premier League. Arteta's team appeared to be running away with the title at one point but now find themselves trailing Manchester City in the title race. A run of one win in five games for the Gunners have given the Cityens the upper hand in the chase.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said that losing to Everton and drawing to West Ham United and Southampton have cost the Gunners the league.

"When you lose to Everton in a game that you shouldn’t lose to Everton, irrespective of the Sean Dyche effect. When you draw at West Ham, when you draw with Southampton, the Liverpool game you can get a pass on because Liverpool can do that," said Jordan.

He continued:

“It’s irrelevant they get spanked by Man City. If they take care of business, in games like that. Then they don’t have the Man City problem. With all due respect, and I’ve been a staunch defender of them and pushed back against the notion that they bottled it. Man City didn’t win this league. Arsenal handed it to them.”

City next face Leeds United on Saturday (May 6) in the league.

