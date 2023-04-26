Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26) to face Manchester City in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are five points ahead of the Cityzens atop the league, but Pep Guardiola's side have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Pedro Neto. Elsewhere, the north London side have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 26, 2023.

Arsenal want Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Pedro Neto, according to Football Transfers. Arteta was eager to sign the player last summer but failed to complete a deal due to Wolverhampton Wanderers' exorbitant demands.

The Gunners are planning to return for the player this year. Wolves still hold the upper hand in negotiations, given that the Portuguese's contract runs till the summer of 2027.

However, Neto's recent injury history means he could be available for a reduced fee this summer. The Portuguese has been out of action for 424 days in the last two seasons, which is likely to impact his valuation.

Arteta is looking to add more quality to his frontline this summer to ease the pressure on Bukayo Saka, and Neto fits his plans like a charm. The 23-year-old could prove to be a superb addition to the Gunners' squad. However, his recent injury record adds a degree of risk to the move.

Gunners suffer Moises Caicedo setback

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Moises Caicedo. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, prising the Ecuadorian away from Brighton & Hove Albion would be no easy task. The 21-year-old has been a revelation for the Seagulls this season and is wanted at the Emirates.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Liverpool and Manchester United's interest in Alexis Mac Alister could impact the Gunners' move for Caicedo.

"The last thing Brighton will want is to lose Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister if they have Europa League football. There is huge interest in both players. Mac Allister wants to move early. He is high up on Liverpool’s list, and Manchester United appreciate him, too. Caicedo could still end up at Arsenal, even though West Ham’s Declan Rice remains the top defensive-midfield target," wrote Jacobs.

He added:

“Caicedo would be a great fit at Arsenal, but striking a deal with Brighton won’t be easy – and may be even harder, or at least drawn out, if Mac Allister goes first. The Seagulls still have all the control because of how they handled their star names.”

Caicedo recently signed a new deal with Brighton, who will have the upper hand in any negotiations.

Kolo Toure heaps praise on Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has been very impressive this season.

Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has spoken highly of Bukayo Saka. The English forward has lit up the Emirates this season and is among the Gunners' most important players. The 21-year-old has 14 goals and 11 assists in 42 games across competitions for the north London side.

Speaking to The Times, Toure compared Saka with Michael Jordan.

"(Bukayo) Saka is the one who can make a big difference in those moments, even though he is young. He’s been carrying the team very well this season. In the pressure moments, he plays like a kid (full of freedom), and in the games coming up, he has to show that. It’s not about age, it’s about talent. He has unbelievable talent and desire," said Toure.

He continued:

"He loves that club, and I’m sure this is a player who can really push the team up, but this is the first time he has had that pressure. This is the money time now. This is when Michael Jordan made his money, when he made the difference. They would give him the ball when the pressure was on. They would look for the guy who could make the difference. This Arsenal team have Saka, and this boy has a special talent.”

Saka enters the final year of his contract this summer but is expected to sign a new deal soon.

