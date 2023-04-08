Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Pepe; club accelerate Djibril Sow pursuit, and more - April 8, 2023

Arsenal lock horns with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (April 9) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's team are atop the league after 29 games and are the frontrunners to go all the way.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Porto winger Pepe. Elsewhere, the north London side have stepped up their efforts to secure the services of Djibril Sow. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 8, 2023.

Arsenal want Pepe

Pepe (right) has admirers at the Emirates

Arsenal are interested in Porto forward Pepe, according to A Bola via Sport Witness.

The Brazilian winger has turned heads around Europe following a stellar season with the Portuguese side. The 26-year-old has five goals and nine assists in 45 games across competitions this season. The Gunners' interest in the Brazilian has been well documented, and they're ready to go for the kill this summer.

Arteta is blessed with a sizzling attack, but he's eager to bring in reinforcements to sustain his team's resurgence. Pepe could be a good fit for his fast and fluid attack, but prising him away would be no easy task.

Porto reportedly want €75 million to part ways with their prized asset. Arsenal will also have to ward off interest from clubs in the Premier League, Spain and France to get their man.

Gunners accelerate Djibril Sow pursuit

Djibril Sow is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have accelerated their efforts to secure the services of Djibril Sow, according to Sky Sports Germany via The Mirror.

The 26-year-old enters the final year of his contract with Eintracht Frankfurt this summer but has informed the club that he won't sign an extension. The Gunners have had their eyes on the Swiss international for a while and are ready to go for the kill at the end of the season.

Arteta signed Jorginho from Chelsea in January but wants to shore up his options in midfield this summer. He has set his sights on Sow, who's likely to be available for £13 million.

The Swiss midfielder has appeared 151 times for Frankfurt till date, amassing eight goals and 13 assists. Arsenal are likely to face competition from Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest for his signature, though.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has received special praise from Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta has spoken of his admiration for Jurgen Klopp. The Spaniard is preparing to test his wits against Klopp on Sunday (April 9) when Arsenal face Liverpool at Anfield. The Gunners have a poor record away at Merseyside, which Arteta will look to change this weekend.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arteta outlined why the north London side have struggled at Anfield recently.

"That they are a great team, managed by a top manager, and they create an incredible atmosphere; that makes it really difficult for us, for any opponent, as it is when to come to the Emirates," said Arteta.

He added:

"You know, it’s very, very difficult, so we know that, and the opportunity is ahead of us there on Sunday to do something that we have done in the last two or three years, to win in places that the team didn’t do for many, many years."

Arteta lavished praise on Klopp and admitted that the German is an inspiration.

"For sure, and coming from abroad the way he did, the way he installed that key identity, the values and the way he transmitted and the way everyone bought into it so early. He needed some time, and then the results came about in the best possible way, so yes, for sure," said Arteta.

He added:

"I think at a club like this, you have to earn the right to do that. He absolutely earned that right with the way that he transformed the club and especially with the performances and results that they had, and then how much they won. You can sustain yourself at this level only if you produce the results that are necessary to ensure it."

Arsenal secured a 3-2 win in October at the Emirates the last time they met Liverpool in the Premier League.

