Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Robin Le Normand; club not in talks for Ollie Watkins, and more - April 20, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Southampton at the Emirates on Friday (April 21) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men remain atop the league after 31 games but need a win to keep second-placed Manchester City at bay.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Robin Le Normand. Elsewhere, the north London side are not in talks to sign Ollie Watkins. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on April 20, 2023:

Arsenal want Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are interested in Robin Le Normand, according to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness.

The French defender has been a regular for Real Sociedad this season, and his assired performances have earned him admirers at the Emirates. Arteta desires more cover for William Saliba and Gabriel, and Le Normand has popped up on his radar.

The 26-year-old has helped Sociedad keep 16 clean sheets in 34 appearances this season. He signed a new deal with a hefty pay raise last summer and is not looking to leave the club.

Sociedad also consider the player a key part of their plans and have no intention of letting him go. As such, if the Gunners want to bring the Frenchman to the Emirates, they will have to activate his €60 million release clause.

Gunners not in talks for Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins has caught the eye at Villa Park this season.

Arsenal are not in negotiations to secure the services of Ollie Watkins, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has been a hit with Aston Villa this season, amassing 15 goals and six assists in 33 games across competitions. Recent reports have linked the 27-year-old to the Emirates.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Watkins remains focused on Villa.

“I’ve had Arsenal fans asking me about the reports on Ollie Watkins – I can say that I’m not aware of anything advanced at this stage with any club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“He’s doing excellent, and he’s only focused on Villa. I’m sure he’s capable of making the step up to one of the so-called ‘big six’, but we also have to respect Villa as the project is ambitious, and Unai Emery is there to help them grow.”

Arteta has an impressive attack at his disposal but is expected to pursue more firepower this summer.

Arsene Wenger backs Arsenal to win Premier League

Arsene Wenger believes the Premier League trophy will come to the Emirates this season.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger reckons the Gunners remain the frontrunners in the Premier League title race this season.

The north London side suffered a setback in their title quest after a draw against West Ham United at the weekend. The result left Arteta's team four points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. The two sides are scheduled to lock horns next week at the Etihad in a potential title decider.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Wenger said that his former side are feeling the pressure, as the current crop of players haven't won the league before.

"Arsenal and these players have not been in the position to win the league before. Hopefully, they win it this year, and next year, it will be easier. But now, when you have never won it, there will be a moment in the season when the tension comes in," said Wenger.

He continued:

"When you start thinking more about the need to win, then the process and how to play, it gets difficult. I felt that at Arsenal when I was there too."

However, the legendary French manager has put his money on Arsenal to go all the way this season.

"I would say Arsenal still (will win the title). What you want in this position is to have things in your hand. If Arsenal win their games, they win the league, so that’s an ideal position with a few games to go. Of course, Man City have an opportunity when they play Arsenal, and that could be the decider in the championship," said Wenger.

He added:

"I still fancy Arsenal. I’m not completely objective here, but I do. We will also have to see how much the Champions League takes out of Man City."

Arsenal have won 23 of their 31 league games this season, drawing five.

Poll : 0 votes