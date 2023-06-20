Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners want Sacha Boey; Folarin Balogun updates on future, and more - June 20, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League in the recently concluded season, five points behind champions Manchester City. Manager Mikel Arteta is now in the market for reinforcements to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are interested in Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey. Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun is reluctant to go out on loan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 20, 2023:

Arsenal want Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have their eyes on Sacha Boey, according to journalist Jonathan Johnson.

The French right-back has exploded into the scene at Galatasaray this season. His efforts have turned heads at the Emirates, with Arteta looking to improve his full-back options.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the 22-year-old might not be ready for a move to the Emirates yet.

“Sacha Boey is impressing at Galatasaray and is now understood to be on the radar of clubs like Arsenal, while he’s also increasingly admired by the French national team because they have a bit of an issue with depth in the full-back positions,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“In terms of Arsenal, I’m perhaps not 100% convinced he’s ready for a move like that just yet, but he has been an unexpected success since leaving France for Turkey.

"The Premier League is obviously a level up from that, though it’s still not an easy environment to thrive in, but he’s done really well there, and he’s definitely being looked at by a number of English clubs, not just Arsenal.”

Boey could be an upgrade on Takehiro Tomiyasu for the Gunners.

Folarin Balogun updates on future

Folarin Balogun could leave the Emirates this summer.

Folarin Balogun has said that he doesn’t want to go out on loan again. The United States international enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Reims in the recently concluded season. However, he could struggle to break into the first team at Arsenal due to the intense competition for places.

Speaking recently, as cited by The Evening Standard, Balogun hinted that he will either play regularly for the Gunners or leave on a permanent deal.

“What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again. I’m not sure (about) the discussions that are going to take place, I’m not sure what’s going to happen.

"But I’m just committed to now, I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family,” said Balogun.

Reiss Nelson's decision to stay and Kai Havertz's impending arrival could hurt Balogun’s chances at the north London side.

Gunners willing to offload Thomas Partey this summer

Thomas Partey’s time at the Emirates could come to an end this summer.

Arsenal will listen to offers for Thomas Partey this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Ghanaian midfielder has enjoyed an impressive run under Arteta in the recently concluded season. However, his time at the Emirates could come to an end this summer.

Granit Xhaka is in talks to join Bayer Leverkusen in the coming days. In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there’s a possibility that Partey will join the Swiss international on the way out.

“We could see a revolution in Arsenal’s midfield this summer. As well as Granit Xhaka, who is ready to join Bayer Leverkusen and just waiting for Arsenal to sign a replacement, I understand Thomas Partey could also be on the market this summer,” Romano said.

He continued:

“I’m told there are now conversations ongoing, and that there is a very concrete possibility for Partey to leave Arsenal, but it’s still not advanced and will only happen if a very good proposal arrives, whereas Xhaka is all but done and just waiting for the green light.”

Romano added that there’s nothing concrete to the rumours linking Partey with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“With Partey, I’m aware there have already been some links with Saudi clubs, but my understanding is that they are currently focusing on other targets. Let’s see if things change and if they decide to attack the Partey situation in the next few weeks,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“I’m aware that some Arsenal fans have commented on this being a risky move by Arsenal, to let two top players, two experienced players, in Xhaka and Partey leave in the same summer, but personally I’ve always been a big fan of the Arsenal strategy.

"I’m sure they know what they’re doing. Sometimes it’s crucial to keep players when they’re fully motivated, but Xhaka wants a new chapter, and that’s why he’s in advanced talks with Bayer Leverkusen.”

Declan Rice’s impending arrival could prompt the north London side to cash in on Partey.

Poll : 0 votes