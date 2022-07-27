Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners warned against move for PSG forward; club yet to submit offer for Leicester City midfielder, and more - July 27, 2022

Arsenal are working to add more quality to their squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has already brought in quite a few new faces to his roster but remains in the hunt for more reinforcements.

Meanwhile, former Gunners midfielder Ray Parlour doesn't want a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side are yet to submit an offer for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 27, 2022:

Ray Parlour warns Arsenal against Neymar move

Neymar is linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes this summer

Ray Parlour doesn't want Neymar at Arsenal. The Brazilian's future is up in the air, with PSG reportedly looking to offload him this summer.

Arteta has already brought in Gabriel Jesus to bolster his frontline at the Emirates, but could be open to more additions in attack.

However, speaking to talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC), Parlour said that Neymar's arrival would unsettle Jesus.

"No, I don’t think I would have him (Neymar) at Arsenal. I think he could upset people. They have got a player now who is going to be the main man for Arsenal, Jesus, and if Neymar came in, then he would not be the main man at Arsenal," said Parlour.

Moreover, the Gunners are unlikely to match Neymar's gargantuan £500,000 per week wages.

Gunners yet to submit offer for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer.

Arsenal are yet to submit an offer for Youri Tielemans, according to Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. The Belgian midfielder is a target for Arteta, who's looking to add more quality to the center of the park at the Emirates this summer.

However, Srivaddhanaprabha has revealed to 90 Min that the Foxes have not received any bid for the 25-year-old.

"It's nothing. There haven't been any offers yet. There hasn't been anything concrete or a proposition yet," said Srivaddhanaprabha.

Bukayo Saka's new contract should contain £90 million release clause, say Noel Whelan

Bukayo Saka (second right) is generating interest from clubs around Europe.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Bukayo Saka's new contract should contain a release clause of £90-100 million. The 20-year-old's current contract expires in 2024, but Arsenal want to tie him down to a new deal.

However, speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that he would be surprised if Saka committed himself to a new contract this summer.

"I’d be very surprised if he signs a new contract this summer. If he does, there’s got to be a release clause in that deal – and it will be for a hefty sum of money. You’re probably looking at the £90-100million mark for a player of Saka’s ability and age – he’s so important. Not just to Arsenal, but to the England side too," said Whelan.

He added:

“There’s got to be something in place if Arsenal don’t qualify again for the Champions League. It’s got to feel like the club is progressing, in the minds of players like Saka. The pressure is on Arteta now to deliver. They’ve spent a lot, and all the jigsaw pieces are in place.”

