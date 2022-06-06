Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners willing to hand Manchester City striker £190,000 per week; club preparing €35 million offer for Leicester City midfielder, and more - 5 June 2022

Arsenal are working to bolster their squad ahead of the new campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta is looking to upgrade his options after finishing fifth in the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are willing to hand a Manchester City striker £190,000 per week to lure him to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the north London side are preparing a €35 million offer for a Leicester City midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 5 June 2022:

Arsenal willing to hand Gabriel Jesus £190,000 per week to move to Emirates

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the Etihad this summer.

Arsenal are ready to nearly double Gabriel Jesus' current salary in a bid to lure him to the Emirates, according to The Sun.

Mikel Arteta is eager to add a new striker to his ranks ahead of the new season. He has earmarked the Brazilian as the perfect candidate to spearhead his attack.

Jesus' future at the Etihad has come under doubt with Erling Haaland set to join Manchester City this summer.

The Brazilian is likely to drop further down the pecking order at City and is looking to leave in search of regular football. The Gunners are ready to offer him an escape route this summer.

The north London side allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave in January and have bid goodbye to Alexandre Lacazette.

There's a void in the striker's department that Arteta is desperate to fill before the start of the season. Having worked with Jesus before, the Spaniard is convinced the former can flourish under him at the Emirates.

Jesus will not be short of options if he wants to leave this summer. However, he prefers a move to Arsenal, even though he will miss out on the UEFA Champions League.

The Gunners are also offering almost double his current wages. The Brazilian currently earns £110,000 per week at the Etihad.

The north London side are offering Jesus £190,000 plus bonuses, which is among the better offers on the table. Jesus will enter the final 12 months of his current contract next month, and City could be willing to let him leave for £50 million.

Gunners preparing €35 million offer for Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans is likely to leave Leicester City this summer.

Arsenal are preparing a €35 million offer for Youri Tielemans, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta will be eager to upgrade his midfield ahead of a crucial season, and the Belgian is one of the first names on his wishlist. Tielemans has caught the eye since joining Leicester City in 2019, amassing over 150 games so far.

He has become an indispensable part of Brendan Rodgers' team but will enter the final year of his current contract this summer.

The Belgian wants to leave in search of a fresh challenge, and the Gunners are ready to take him to the Emirates. The 25-year-old is proven in the Premier League, and the north London side are willing to pay €35 million for his signature.

Lazio offered chance to sign Lucas Torreira

Lucas Torreira could be on the move this summer.

Lazio have been handed the opportunity to sign Lucas Torreira, according to Sport Witness via Corriere dello Sport.

The Uruguayan midfielder was quite impressive on loan at Fiorentina last season. The Tuscan side were expected to exercise their option to sign him permanently from Arsenal this summer. However, talks have broken down with the player's agent over his commission demands.

The Serie A side have moved on from the player, leaving the Gunners scrambling to find a new suitor for the player.

Torreira has now been offered to Lazio, who are long-term admirers of the Uruguayan. The north London side would like to offload him permanently, as his current contract expires next summer.

A loan deal could also be on the cards if Torreira agrees a new deal with the Premier League side.

