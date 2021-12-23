Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners willing to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Bosnian defender wanted by Watford, and more - 23 December 2021

Arsenal remain fourth in the Premier League after a 4-1 win at Leeds United. The Gunners next face relegation battlers Norwich City on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are willing to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Elsewhere, a Gunners defender is wanted by Watford. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 23rd December 2021.

Arsenal willing to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Aubameyang.

Arsenal are ready to listen to offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to Football London. The Gabon international is looking to leave the Gunners after being frozen from the first team. He is likely to exit the club in January.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018, and enjoyed a blistering start to his stint at the Emirates. The Gunners were so impressed with him that they offered him a new deal with a significant raise in the summer of 2020. However, the Gabon international has failed to justify the club's trust in him since signing a new contract.

However, after a disciplinary breach, Aubameyang has been kept out of the Gunners' matchday squads. Arsenal have also removed him as club captain. The 32-year-old has been training away from the Gunners' first team since then, with a return to the XI looking unlikely.

Arsenal are eager to avoid a repeat of the Mesut Ozil situation with Aubameyang. The Gunners want to end their association with Aubameyang this January, but the player's £350,000 per week salary could prove to be a deal breaker.

Barcelona have been linked with the Gabon international, but have cooled their interest in him in recent times. PSG, Juventus and AC Milan are also monitoring Aubameyang's situation, but have submitted no formal offers for him yet. Arsenal, meanwhile, are willing to consider a loan deal for him, where they pay part of his wages.

Sead Kolasinac wanted by Watford

Watford are interested in Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac.

Watford are interested in Arsenal full-back Sead Kolasinac, according to The Hard Tackle via The Telegraph. The Hornets want to bolster their backline as they strive to stay in the Premier League. Claudio Ranieri is impressed with the Bosnian, and wants to target him in January. The Gunners, meanwhile, are ready to let Kolosinac leave.

His current contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the current season. The 28-year-old has dropped further down the pecking order at the Emirates since the arrival of Nuno Tavares this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta doesn't have the 28-year-old in his plans, so Arsenal could be ready to cash in on him.

Mikel Arteta wants Eddie Nketiah to stay at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal want Eddie Nketiah to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal want Eddie Nketiah to extend his stay at the Emirates. The Englishman's current contract with the Gunners expires next summer, but he is yet to sign a new deal.

Speaking after the win over Sunderland, Arteta said that Nketiah wants assurances over game time before coming to a decision about extending his stay at the club.

"We are trying (to persuade him to stay). It’s not about anything else but minutes. He wants game time; he wants to be on that field and that is the only reason to say ‘can I do it here?’ That’s the question. We all want him to stay," said Arteta.

