Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners willing to offer £275k per week wages to Serie A star, club among three Premier League sides battling for Bundesliga ace, and more - 12th August 2021

Arsenal are all set for the new season, but their transfer business is hardly over. The Gunners have completed the signings of Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ben White this summer. However, Mikel Arteta might require a few more additions to his squad. The Spaniard will want to target a top-four finish after two back-to-back eighth-place runs during his tenure as manager.

Arsenal are looking to shore up their attack after a disappointing outing in recent seasons. The Gunners also want to reinforce their midfield while Arteta is also scouting the market for a new goalkeeper.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 12 August 2021.

Arsenal willing to offer 275k per week wages to Serie A star

Lautaro Martinez

Arsenal are hoping to lure Lautaro Martinez to the Emirates by offering him an exorbitant wage package, according to The Hard Tackle via Eurosport. Inter Milan are open to offloading quite a few of their current stars to address their ongoing financial woes.

The Nerazzurri have already bid adieu to Romelu Lukaku, but further departures are expected from the Serie A giants this summer. The Gunners are hoping to pick up another one of their star forwards.

Arsenal’s form in front of goal in last season left a lot to be desired, prompting Mikel Arteta to plan for attacking additions this summer. The Spaniard has been impressed by Martinez and has included the Argentinean among his targets.

However, without European football to offer, attracting top talent could prove to be difficult. The Gunners are hoping to cajole the Nerazzurri star into arriving at the Emirates, by offering him weekly wages of £275,000.

According to @DeanJonesSoccer, #Arsenal are very keen on Lautaro Martinez but have not yet made formal contact with Inter over a bid. Personal terms have been discussed though & the Gunners have indicated they would be willing to pay him around £275,000-a-week. pic.twitter.com/fvxmuFq52w — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) August 11, 2021

Arsenal, though, are yet to submit an official bid to Inter Milan. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in the Argentinean, but might not be able to match the Serie A side’s valuation of the player.

Gunners among three Premier League sides battling for Bundesliga ace

Denis Zakaria

According to Christian Falk, Arsenal are interested in Denis Zakaria, who is also being tracked by Everton and Tottenham Hotspur. The Swiss international’s current contract with Borussia Monchengladbach expires in 12 months. There is already a beeline for his services, with AS Roma and Napoli in the hunt for his signature as well.

The Gunners have been linked with Zakaria before and their interest now is justified. The recent injury to Thomas Partey has revealed a lack of options in the middle of the park for Arsenal and the Swiss international could be a fantastic addition to Mikel Arteta’s team.

Arsenal edging closer to Aaron Ramsdale deal

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal are close to completing a move for Aaron Ramsdale, according to Football London. Mikel Arteta is eager to add competition for Bernd Leno in the squad and believes the Sheffield United goalkeeper is ideal for the role.

The Gunners have been locked in negotiations with The Blades for some time and a breakthrough in talks has now been reached.

Sheffield United want £30m to part with their prized asset. Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer £24m upfront, with a further £6m in add-ons and performance relations bonuses.

