Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners working on William Saliba extension; club want Vitor Roque, and more - February 14, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with Manchester City at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 15) in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta will be eager to pick up a win to dent the holders' title charge.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are working on a contract extension for William Saliba. Elsewhere, the north London side want to sign Athletico Paranaense's Vitor Roque.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 14, 2023:

Arsenal working on William Saliba extension

William Saliba (left) is likely to extend his stay at the Emirates.

Arsenal are working on extending William Saliba's stay at the club, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The French defender has been on a roll since returning last summer from his highly fruitful loan spell with Marseille. The 21-year-old is now an integral part of Arteta's starting XI and has played a part in their recent siege of the Premier League.

now.arsenal @now_arsenaI



🖊️ Gabriel Martinelli

🖊️ Bukayo Saka

🖊️ William Saliba One contract down, two to go…🖊️ Gabriel Martinelli🖊️ Bukayo Saka🖊️ William Saliba twitter.com/i/web/status/1… One contract down, two to go…✅🖊️ Gabriel Martinelli🔜🖊️ Bukayo Saka🔜🖊️ William Saliba twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/ygv3zKByCN

However, Saliba's contract expires next summer, attracting interest from potential suitors around the continent. The Gunners are now working diligently behind the scenes to secure his future and quell any talk of his departure from the Emirates.

The north London side's efforts are close to bearing fruit, with the Frenchman now expected to put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him at the club till 2027. The 21-year has appeared 25 times across competitions for Arsenal this season, registering two goals and one assist.

Gunners want Vitor Roque

Arsenal are interested in Vitor Roque, according to AS via Gooner Talk. The 17-year-old has caught the eye with Athletico Paranaense recently, forcing the Gunners to take note.

Technical director Edu is reportedly in touch with the player's entourage to facilitate Roque's move to the Emirates. The player is not short of options, but the Premier League leaders are showing the most interest at the moment.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom #afc 🗣️| Sabatino Durante on 17-year-old forward Vitor Roque (linked with Arsenal): “He has the qualities to play in every championship, even if he’s young, he plays like an experienced player. He’s ready to play in big clubs.” 🗣️| Sabatino Durante on 17-year-old forward Vitor Roque (linked with Arsenal): “He has the qualities to play in every championship, even if he’s young, he plays like an experienced player. He’s ready to play in big clubs.” 🇧🇷 #afc https://t.co/ROw8LoHRCT

The Brazilian will turn 18 at the end of this month and will be eligible to play for European clubs this summer. A centre-forward by trade, Roque is equally at ease on the wings, making him ideal for Arteta's tactics. However, Arsenal will face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Vincent Kompany unsurprised by Mikel Arteta rise

Vincent Kompany believes Arteta (not in pic) is an extension of Pep Guardiola.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has said that he always expected Mikel Arteta to leave a mark when he took charge of his own team.

The Gunners manager worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City before making his foray into football management at the Emirates. He has done exceedingly well with the Gunners so far, powering them to the top of the Premier League this season.

The Independent @Independent Vincent Kompany ‘not surprised’ by Mikel Arteta’s success since leaving Man City independent.co.uk/sport/football… Vincent Kompany ‘not surprised’ by Mikel Arteta’s success since leaving Man City independent.co.uk/sport/football…

Speaking recently, as cited by The Independent, Kompany showered praise on Arteta.

"Like any good coaching staff is supposed to work he was definitely an extension of Pep, probably the one in the coaching staff that was closer to the players, and understanding fully what Pep wanted as a manager,” said Kompany.

The Burnley boss continued:

“You could see Mikel was in that transition moment from being a player to being a coach. He was hungry;ehe was very active, full of energy, and obviously he was in a good environment to develop and grow his own ideas."

He added:

"I’m not surprised he’s been doing well with Arsenal, and definitely he’s going to continue doing well;ethere’s no doubt about that. … He’s got the energy and especially the resilience to deal with setbacks and keep going, draw his own conclusions and improve. That’s why I think he’s doing so well with Arsenal.”

Arteta will go up against his mentor Guardiola when the two teams meet this week in the league.

