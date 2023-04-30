Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners yet to agree William Saliba extension; West Ham want £100 million for Declan Rice, and more - April 30, 2023

Arsenal lost ground in the Premier League title race after their defeat at Manchester City last week. Mikel Arteta's men next face Chelsea in the league on Tuesday (May 2).

Meanwhile, the Gunners are yet to tie defender William Saliba to an extension. Elsewhere, West Ham United are set to demand £100m for their midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on April 30, 2023:

Arsenal yet to agree William Saliba extension

William Saliba is yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates.

Arsenal are yet to reach an agreement with William Saliba regarding a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein.

The French defender has been a revelation since returning from his loan spell with Marseille last summer. The 22-year-old's contract with the Gunners runs out next summer, prompting interest from clubs across the continent.

Saliba is currently sidelined with an injury and is unlikely to return to action this season. Speaking on the FIVE podcast, Ornstein said that the North London side will be wary of rushing him back too soon.

"They have a key player who has a body to look after and to prepare for next season and get back in the right shape. He’s 22 years old, and I think they’ve got to be very cautious. There’s also a bigger picture to avoid potentially causing long-term damage by rushing him back or him rushing himself back. So it’s very bad news for Arsenal and Saliba," said Ornstein.

The journalist added that there's no update regarding Saliba's contract extension.

"There is also a bigger picture in that he is out of contract in the summer of 2024. We’ve seen (Gabriel) Martinelli sorted, and there is an agreement with (Bukayo) Saka that hasn’t, to our knowledge, been signed or announced yet. Then it comes to Saliba. We haven’t heard anything to suggest there is an agreement close or in place yet for that," said Ornstein.

Arsenal have struggled in the absence of Saliba in recent games and are without a win in four games, losing one.

West Ham want £100 million for Declan Rice

Declan Rice is wanted at the Emirates.

West Ham United are likely to demand £100 million for Declan Rice, according to Football Insider.

The Englishman is a priority target for Arsenal this summer, with Arteta eager to shore up his midfield before the next season. The Spaniard has set his sights on the 24-year-old, whose contract with the Hammers is up at the end of next season.

West Ham have failed to tie Rice down to a new deal and are now ready to consider his departure. However, they could ask for a premium to part ways with their prized asset.

Chelsea also have an interest in the 24-year-old, but the Gunners have been touted as the frontrunners in the race for his services. The Englishman has four goals and as many assists in 43 games across competitions this season for the Hammers.

Alex Crook backs Aston Villa to target Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has admirers at Villa Park.

Journalist Alex Crook reckons Aston Villa could return for Emile Smith Rowe this summer.

The Villans have a long-term interest in the Englishman, who has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal recently. The 22-year-old has endured an injury-ravaged season and has failed to cement a place in the starting XI on his return to fitness.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Crook said that Unai Emery's presence at Villa Park could be a deciding factor in the move.

"They had a go at signing him a couple of years ago, when he was sort of a mainstay in the team. He hasn't been this season, and he's not started a game in the Premier League. Almost like the forgotten man and obviously there's a connection with Villa, as Emery gave him his debut at Arsenal. So this is definitely one that could happen in the summer," said Crook.

Smith Rowe is tied to the Gunners till 2026, so prising him away from the Emirates could be a costly affair.

Poll : 0 votes