Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners yet to decide Fabio Vieira future, Jorginho wants Emirates stay, and more - Nov. 21, 2023

Arsenal will lock horns with Brentford when club football resumes next weekend. Mikel Arteta’s team remains in the hunt for the Premier League title but is behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Liverpool in the race.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are yet to decide on Fabio Vieira’s future. Elsewhere, Jorginho wants to stay at the Emirates.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from November 21, 2023.

Arsenal yet to decide Fabio Vieira future

Fabio Vieira remains linked with an exit from the Emirates

Arsenal are yet to make a decision regarding Fabio Vieira’s future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old arrived at the Emirates last summer but has failed to break into the first team under Mikel Arteta. He has been linked with a temporary exit from the club in January amid interest from Marseille.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that it’s too early to talk about the move.

“Marseille have been linked with an interest in signing Fabio Vieira on loan, but it’s too early to say on this one. Arsenal have not decided anything yet on players to leave in January and also OM have still no director; it will be Mehdi Benatia, who is set to be announced this week, but it’s still early to negotiate for players,” wrote Romano.

Vieira has registered 46 appearances for the Gunners to date, scoring three goals and setting up nine more.

Jorginho wants Emirates stay

Jorginho has done a decent job since arriving at the Emirates at the start of the year

Jorginho would prefer to stay at the Emirates, according to his agent Joan Santos. The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea in January this year and has been a decent squad option for Arteta. This season, Jorginho has appeared 14 times across competitions, eight of which have been have been starts. The 31-year-old’s contract with the Gunners expires next summer and he is yet to sign a new deal

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Santos insisted that a decision regarding Jorginho’s future will be taken next February.

“Everything is at a standstill. We’ll think about it after February. However, the priority remains Arsenal,” said Santos.

Jorginho’s experience could be important in Arteta’s relatively young squad.

Declan Rice opens up on Emirates move

Declan Rice has been a hit at the Emirates

Declan Rice has admitted that he was nervous following his big-money move from West Ham United to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners paid £105m for the Englishman’s signature and it looks like a superb decision so far. Rice has hit the ground running at the Emirates and has already established himself as one of Mikel Arteta’s key men.

Speaking to The Mirror, the 24-year-old insisted that he is keen to repay the club’s trust in him.

“When the transfer was going through I was very nervous because of the price tag. It’s natural to think about that. You’re a human being bought for £105m, it doesn’t feel very normal. But that was because of what I’d done at West Ham, what they valued me at. When I signed for Arsenal, I just thought I just need to be Declan Rice, be myself, don’t be any different, everything will go smoothly,” said Rice.

He continued:

"It’s £100m, it’s a lot of money, I could understand the pressure that comes with it. Not only the pressure you put on yourself but there’s an expectation of being bought for that much money we need to see performances straight away. I want to re-pay the club back straight away, they have invested a lot of money in me, I need to prove why I can go there and change things.”

Rice has already appeared 18 times across competitions for the north London side, registering two goals and two assists.