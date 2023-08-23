Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners yet to make Jurrien Timber decision; Kieran Tierney backed to stay, and more - August 23, 2023

Arsenal will hope to continue their flawless start to the new Premier League season when they host Fulham at the Emirates on Saturday (August 26). Mikel Arteta’s men have won their first two games this campaign and are ready to challenge for the title again.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are yet to make a decision regarding a replacement for injured defender Jurrien Timber. Elsewhere, defender Kieran Tierney has been backed to stay at the north London side beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 23, 2023:

Arsenal yet to make Jurrien Timber decision

Jurrien Timber arrived at the Emirates this summer from Ajax.

Arsenal are yet to decide whether to sign a new defender to replace Jurrien Timber, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Dutch defender picked up an ACL injury in the opening game of the season against Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old is now expected to spend most of the season on the sidelines.

In his column for Caught Offside, Brown said that the Gunners briefly considered Benjamin Pavard, who is now set to join Inter Milan.

“Arsenal are still deciding whether to bring in a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber.

"Although Arsenal have not yet revealed how long the Dutch defender will be out for, sources indicate he’s unlikely to be back before late March,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Benjamin Pavard has been considered by Edu, but Inter have pretty much completed that transfer. And this is the challenge at this stage of the window, especially when doing unplanned business.

"A lot of targets just aren’t attainable, and we know Arsenal hate to scramble. They are usually very considered in their approach, even late in windows.”

Jacobs added that Leicester City’s Timothy Castagne could be an option for the north London side.

“It will be interesting to see if Arsenal ‘revisit’ a player like Timothy Castagne, who wants to leave Leicester. He was discussed internally a few months ago.

"He may not be allowed to leave, and it’s Fulham who are the most active Premier League club at the moment. But that type of player – one who adds depth and doesn’t break the bank – is the kind of profile Arsenal may look at,” wrote Jacobs.

Arteta is running out of time to further reinforce his backline.

Kieran Tierney backed to stay

Kieran Tierney’s future remains up in the air.

Journalist Paul Brown reckons Kieran Tierney could stay at the Emirates beyond the summer.

The Scottish full-back has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Oleksandr Zincheko from Manchester City. Tierney remains heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer.

However, Brown told Give Me Sport, that the Scottish full-back could break into Arteta’s plans following Timber’s injury.

“I did genuinely already think that Tierney was probably staying at Arsenal. Now that Jurrien Timber is not around, it does mean that he's probably one step closer to forcing his way back into the team, and, I think, probably the player can see that now.

"I think it might be counterproductive for Arsenal to allow Tierney to move while Timber is injured. They probably do need as many players really as they can in the squad,” said Brown.

Tierney has been linked with a move back to Celtic recently.

David Raya slammed for turning down Tottenham Hotspur

David Raya arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Journalist Darren Lewis is unimpressed by David Raya’s decision to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer. The former Brentford goalkeeper was wanted at Spurs but opted to join the Gunners instead.

On The Last Word on Spurs podcast, Lewis questioned Raya’s decision to go to the Emirates to warm the bench.

“Can I be really controversial as well? I know that you guys were in for David Raya.

"I am staggered that Raya has chosen to go and sit on the bench for a place rather than come to a club like a Spurs where he could play regular first-team football behind a new backline,” said Lewis.

He continued:

“Honestly, I am staggered. You have to question the ambition of any player who would be prepared to sit on the bench behind an England international who helped challenge for a title last season rather than go somewhere where there’s a gaping hole in goal. I’m very surprised by that, I’ve got to say.”

Raya has been backed to compete with Aaron Ramsdale for the No. 1 spot under Arteta.