Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Gunners yet to submit offer for Bayern Munich forward; Benfica unwilling to pay £8.5 million for Bernd Leno, and more - 30 May 2022

Arsenal will be eager to use the summer to the fullest to upgrade their squad. Manager Mikel Arteta narrowly missed out on fourth place to Tottenham Hotspur and will be eager to go for it again in the upcoming campaign.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Gunners are yet to submit an offer for a Bayern Munich forward. Elsewhere, Benfica are unwilling to pay £8.5 million for Bernd Leno.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 30 May 2022:

Arsenal yet to submit offer for Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry could leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Arsenal are yet to submit an offer for Serge Gnabry, according to Fabrizio Romano. The German attacker's current contract will run out next summer, but Bayern Munich are yet to tie him down to a new deal.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Bayern Munich have been in negotiations with Serge Gnabry about a contract extension since October & made a new proposal worth around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted the offer & Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure. [ @FabrizioRomano Bayern Munich have been in negotiations with Serge Gnabry about a contract extension since October & made a new proposal worth around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted the offer & Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure. [@FabrizioRomano] #afc https://t.co/tUJgFKQA7Y

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano revealed that Real Madrid have discussed Gnabry but are prioritising a move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

"Serge Gnabry’s situation is certainly complicated. Since October, Bayern have been in negotiations for the extension of their contract and have made a new proposal of around €10m net per season in recent days. Gnabry has not yet accepted, and Bayern have no plans to go beyond this figure," wrote Romano.

He added:

"To date, there is no offer from Arsenal but certainly Gnabry could be a top name on the market. Real Madrid have discussed it internally with Carlo Ancelotti in February but have never made an offer, their priority for the time being is to strengthen the midfield with Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni."

Benfica unwilling to pay £8.5 million for Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Benfica are unwilling to pay £8.5 million for Bernd Leno, according to The Sun. The German goalkeeper has dropped down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale last summer.

The Englishman is the undisputed number one at the Emirates right now, and Leno is an isolated figure in the squad. The 30-year-old is eager to leave this year in search of regular football and is generating interest from Benfica.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Benfica are keen on signing Arsenal’s out-of-favour goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but are quibbling over the Premier League side’s meagre £8.5m valuation of the Germany international. [ @SunArsenal ]. Benfica are keen on signing Arsenal’s out-of-favour goalkeeper Bernd Leno, but are quibbling over the Premier League side’s meagre £8.5m valuation of the Germany international. [@SunArsenal].

Mikel Arteta has already earmarked Matt Turner as Leno's replacement, with the American all set to arrive this summer.

The Gunners are willing to let Leno leave but want £8.5 million for his signature. The Portuguese side are looking for a new goalkeeper and have their eyes on Leno. However, they are reluctant to match the north London side's valuation of the 30-year-old.

Danny Mills backs Gunners to sign Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Former Manchester City full-back Danny Mills believes Arsenal have the chance to secure the signature of Gabriel Jesus this summer. The Brazilian is likely to leave the Emirates this summer and has been heavily linked with the Gunners.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said Erling Haaland's arrival could push Jesus down the pecking order.

"With Haaland coming in, Jesus is going to be on the periphery. There’s an opportunity for someone to come in and get him quick and get the deal done. A lot of this will not be about money, it will be about a club making him feel wanted," said Mills.

He added:

"The one that gets in the first and says ‘Right Ok, you’re our man, we’re desperate for you, let’s get the deal done’ will make him feel loved. Sometimes that’s all you want as a player. The money side will take care of itself but he will want to go somewhere where he’s valued and has a real opportunity to play.”

