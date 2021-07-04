Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Ian Wright criticises Gunners for letting star midfielder go; club to submit improved offer for La Liga ace, and more - 4th July 2021

Arsenal are preparing for a mass exodus this summer, with many of their current players tipped to leave the Emirates.

The Gunners are eager to start afresg after failing to qualify for Europe for the first time in more than two decades. Mikel Arteta could only guide his team to an eighth-place finish in the Premier League last season, which is why he is aiming for a few changes in his squad before the start of the new campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on 4th July 2021.

Ian Wright criticises Arsenal for letting Granit Xhaka go

Granit Xhaka

Ian Wright has criticised Arsenal for letting Granit Xhaka leave this summer. The Swiss international was exceptional for his nation at Euro 2020 but is very close to sealing a move away to AS Roma.

Wright has been one of Xhaka’s regular critics but has admitted that the Swiss international has won him over. Speaking on the ITV Football Show Podcast, the Arsenal legend took back his previous criticism and claimed that the Gunners should not sell him.

“That is the best I’ve seen him (Xhaka) play," said Wright. "I feel for him because he’s someone I’ve been very critical of in the past, and when you see a performance like that, do you blame him or the coaches for not getting those performances out of him in the past? I have never seen him used to that effect. There’s no way Arsenal should be selling a player who can play like that at that level."

Ian Wright on Xhaka: "Seeing him play that well [against France] & knowing what we need at #Arsenal, it’s a shame we never got performances like that for whatever reason. It’s a shame" pic.twitter.com/z36dQoPlOZ — Gurjit (@GurjitAFC) July 2, 2021

Gunners asked to submit improved offer for Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez (right)

Arsenal have been told to improve their offer for Guido Rodriguez, according to The Hard Tackle via Estadio Deportivo.

The Gunners are hoping to seal a deal for the Argentinean for €30 million, but Real Betis believe that does not match their valuation of the player. Rodriguez has been in stellar form for the La Liga side since joining them in 2019.

Arsenal are at the front of the queue for Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez but they'll have to up their €30m bid to sign him. [Estadio Deportivo] — Arsenal News (@afc24news) July 2, 2021

Arsenal were interested in Ruben Neves but have been priced out of a move by Wolverhampton Wanderers. So the Gunners view the Argentinean as a cheaper alternative to Neves. However, Real Madrid are adamant that they need more than €30 million to part with the 27-year-old Neves.

Martin Odegaard confirms Arsenal departure on Instagram

Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard has taken to Instagram to share a warm goodbye message to Arsenal, confirming that he will be returning to Real Madrid. The Norwegian enjoyed an impressive loan spell at the Emirates after joining in the second half of last season, and the Gunners were eager to sign him on a permanent deal.

However, Odegaard has now bid his goodbye as he prepares to fight for a place in Los Blancos' first XI next season.

“Arsenal, thank you so much for these 6 months. My time with the Arsenal family will always hold a special place in my heart. I want to thank everyone in and around the club for the way you made me feel like a part of the family since the first day,” wrote Odegaard.

