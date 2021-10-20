Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Inter Milan and Gunners compete for Real Madrid star, club plotting loan move for Barcelona ace, and more - 20th October 2021

Arsenal failed to secure a win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League, despite taking the lead through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang early in the game. The 2-2 draw means Gunners are now 12th in the league after eight games.

Inter Milan are interested in a Real Madrid star who is also wanted by Arsenal. The North London club are also planning a loan move for a Barcelona star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 20th October, 2021.

Inter Milan ready to compete with Arsenal for Luka Jovic

Inter Milan are ready to rival Arsenal for the services of Luka Jovic

Inter Milan are ready to rival Arsenal for Luka Jovic's services, according to Four Four Two via Calciomercato. The Real Madrid star wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu next year as he has failed to settle down in Spain.

The Gunners are eager to bring him to the Emirates as they prepare for life without Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract and there's reportedly no renewal offer from the Gunners on the horizon. Arsenal are planning to let Lacazette leave and want to replace him with Jovic.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also showing signs of a decline, Mikel Arteta wants a new number nine to lead the line at the Emirates. The Spaniard has identified Jovic as a viable option. Arsenal are unperturbed by the player's failure to impress at Real Madrid.

Arsenal News Forum @arsenal_newsnow Arsenal could launch a bid for Luka Jovic in the summer, but the Serbian will need to take a pay cut to his current wages at Real Madrid.The striker has struggled for form since he moved to Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 Arsenal could launch a bid for Luka Jovic in the summer, but the Serbian will need to take a pay cut to his current wages at Real Madrid.The striker has struggled for form since he moved to Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019 https://t.co/jxuZkZwBm1

However, Inter Milan are ready to spoil Arsenal's plans by attempting a loan deal for Jovic in January. The Nerazzurri couldn't replace Romelu Lukaku this summer and want to make amends in the winter transfer window.

Gunners plotting January loan move for Neto

Arsenal are planning a loan move for Neto in January

Arsenal are planning a loan move for Neto in January, according to The Express via Sport. The Gunners are ready to bid adieu to Bernd Leno in January, as Aaron Ramsdale has taken over as the new #1 at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in a suitable replacement for the German to provide competition for Ramsdale.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live ❗Neto wants to leave, and Barcelona will open the door for him, even if it's on loan. West Ham United have the best chances of signing the Brazilian goalkeeper.― SPORT ❗Neto wants to leave, and Barcelona will open the door for him, even if it's on loan. West Ham United have the best chances of signing the Brazilian goalkeeper.― SPORT https://t.co/cWs4dwERiN

Arsenal have identified Neto as an option. Barcelona are eager to trim their wage bill and are willing to sanction a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The Gunners, as such, could have the opportunity to sign Neto on a cheap deal next summer.

Arsenal advised to offload Alexandre Lacazette

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to offload Alexandre Lacazette

Gabriel Agbonlahor has advised Arsenal to offload Alexandre Lacazette. Speaking to Football Insider, the Englishman insisted Lacazette hasn't scored enough goals and hence should be replaced.

Also Read

"Lacazette comes on and gets the odd goal, but when he starts, he does nothing. It’s alright coming on and geeing up the fans and doing this and that, but since he’s been there, he’s not been good enough," said Agbonlahor.

“He doesn’t score enough goals as an Arsenal striker given what they’ve had in the past. For me, I would replace him and get someone younger and better in," he added.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava