Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Jorginho set to stay; Gunners tracking Ousmane Diomande, and more - September 14, 2023

Arsenal will look to keep their bandwagon rolling when Everton visit the Emirates on Sunday (September 17). Mikel Arteta’s side have three wins and a draw from their first four league games this season.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jorginho is unlikely to leave the Gunners this year. Elsewhere, the north London side are long-term admirers of Sporting defender Ousmane Diomande.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 14, 2023:

Jorginho set to stay

Jorginho will stay at the Emirates this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder joined Arsenal from Chelsea at the start of this year and enjoyed a decent second half of last season. However, he has dropped down the pecking order following the arrival of Declan Rice this summer, giving rise to speculation regarding his future.

Recent reports have linked Jorginho with a move to Turkey amid interest from Fenerbahce, with the transfer market open in the country. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the Italian has no chance of leaving for Turkey.

“I’mltold there is no chance of Jorginho leaving for a late move to Turkey after some speculation about interest from Fenerbahce.

"Arsenal fans have been keen to know more about this, but honestly, from everything I’m hearing, Jorginho was never close to Turkish league move this summer. It was never an option. He’s staying,” wrote Romano.

Barcelona also have their eyes on Jorginho and could attempt to prise him away in the winter.

Arsenal tracking Ousmane Diomande

Arsenal have been hot on the heels of Ousmane Diomande for a while, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Ivorian defender is highly rated at Sporting and is expected to cost around £68 million. The Gunners were linked with the player this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the 19-year-old is being eyed by multiple clubs at the moment.

“Arsenal, meanwhile, have been linked strongly with Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande by the Portuguese press. I’m told he’s a player they’ve been tracking for a long time, but it’s not only Arsenal.

"There are three or four clubs monitoring Diomande for the future, but it was never a negotiation this summer, as he wasn’t for sale,” wrote Romano.

The north London side roped in Jurrien Timber this summer from Ajax, but the Dutchman is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

Kai Havertz suffering from lack of confidence, says Mikael Silvestre

Kai Havertz (right) has struggled for form since arriving at the Emirates.

Former Gunners defender Mikael Silvestre reckons Kai Havertz is suffering from a lack of confidence at the moment. The German forward arrived at the Emirates this summer from Chelsea but has failed to hit the ground running.

Speaking recently, as cited by Football London, Silvestre backed the 23-year-old to become a key player under Arteta.

“That miss (from Kai Havertz) against United was a perfect example of a player that’s doubting himself, and it’s a difficult moment right now. A lot is playing on his mind. He will need to get some goals and assists.

"He’s mature enough to find the keys, and Arteta will support him through this period because they invested heavily in him, and he should be an important player for the squad this season,” said Silvestre.

Havertz has started all four games for the north London side this season.