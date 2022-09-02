Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Journalist reveals reason for Douglas Luiz move collapse; Hector Bellerin completes Barcelona move, and more - September 2, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to lock horns with Manchester United on Sunday in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta's men will look to get the better of their old foes to extend their perfect start to the season.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has revealed the reason why Douglas Luiz's proposed move to the Emirates broke down. Elsewhere, Hector Bellerin has completed his return to Barcelona.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 2, 2022:

Kaveh Solhekol reveals reason for Douglas Luiz move collapse

Douglas Luiz was unable to move to the Emirates this summer.

Kaveh Solhekol has revealed that a difference in asking price led to the collapse of Douglas Luiz’s proposed move to the Emirates. The Brazilian was heavily linked to Arsenal on deadline day, but the Gunners failed to get a deal across the line.

Solhekol gave an update on the situation two hours ahead of the closure of the transfer window, as cited by The Metro. He revealed that the north London side had submitted a £25 million offer, but Aston Villa refused to let Luiz go, as they had slapped a price tag of £40 million on him.

"I think people involved in the deal are now ready to throw in the towel. Arsenal were prepared to pay up to £25m for a player who is out of contract in a year, but Aston Villa have been very firm that he is not for sale. Douglas Luiz will not be leaving Aston Villa. That’s what the club have been saying all day – the player is not for sale," said Solhekol.

Solhekol also expressed surprise at Villa's decision, as the player's contract expires next summer.

"Some of the people involved in the negotiations are a little bit bemused because they were led to believe towards the end of last week that Villa would listen to offers of around £20m for Luiz. He hadn’t really been starting games under Steven Gerrard, and he’s out of contract in the summer," said Solhekol.

Douglas Luiz has struggled for game time under Steven Gerrard this season, scoring once in four league games.

Hector Bellerin completes Barcelona return

Hector Bellerin has left the Emirates this week.

Hector has completed his return to Barcelona on deadline day, as Arsenal have announced.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move away from the Emirates all summer after dropping down the pecking order under Arteta. Bellerin enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Real Betis last season, winning the Copa Del Rey.

The Blaugrana were looking for a new right-back all summer and have had their eyes on their former academy player. The La Liga giants have now secured his services, with Bellerin ending his 11-year association with the Gunners.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles joins Southampton on loan from Arsenal

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has moved to St. Mary's this summer.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has joined Southampton on loan this summer, Arsenal have confirmed.

The 25-year-old has been at the club for almost two decades but has struggled to break into Arteta's playing XI in recent seasons. The Englishman is eager to play regular football and has opted to join the Saints temporarily for the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal @Arsenal All the best this season, Ainsley All the best this season, Ainsley 👊

Maitland-Niles spent the second half of last season with AS Roma and was part of the squad that won the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League. The Englishman's ability to play in midfield as well as full-back makes him an interesting option for Southampton.

