Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus identify Gunners star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement, club interested in Serie A striker, and more - 28th August 2021

Arsenal head to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Saturday with a spring in their steps. The Gunners arrive for the game on the back of a 6-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion midweek in the League Cup. The result helped calm nerves after a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign and Mikel Arteta will be desperate to pick up his first win in the league this season against the reigning champions.

Juventus have reportedly identified an Arsenal striker as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Arteta is interested in a Serie A striker, while Everton are eyeing a loan move for a Gunners star.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 28 August 2021.

Juventus identify Arsenal star as Cristiano Ronaldo replacement

Juventus want Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement

Juventus have identified Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web. The Bianconeri have begun negotiations with Arsenal as they attempt to bring the Gabon international to Turin.

With Cristiano Ronaldo joining Manchester United, Juventus need a striker to lead the line. The Serie A giants have identified Aubameyang as the ideal candidate for the role. Despite the Gabon international’s poor return for the 2020/21 season, the Gunners star is still among the most dangerous strikers in Europe.

Aubameyang showed his class against West Brom in midweek, picking up a fantastic hat-trick to help Arsenal register their first win of the new season. His performance on the night perhaps convinced the Bianconeri that he was their man.

Juventus have contacted Arsenal for the transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. pic.twitter.com/rbBA8GTsIB — Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) August 26, 2021

Mikel Arteta has claimed the Gunners skipper will stay at the Emirates beyond the summer. However, should Juventus place a suitable offer on the table, Arsenal might be coaxed to consider his departure. The London side have already invested a fortune in players this summer and are looking to raise money from player sales.

Gunners interested in Serie A striker

Arsenal are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti

Arsenal are interested in Andrea Belotti, according to the Daily Mail. The Gunners are looking for a striker this summer to solve their drought in front of goal. Mikel Arteta has prepared a shortlist of potential candidates, but the Torino striker could be a cheaper option to his primary targets. However, the move depends on the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal previously held an interest in Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez and Fiorentina star Dusan Vlahovic. However, with both players deemed too costly, the Gunners have been forced to turn to Belotti, who is in the final 12 months of his current contract and could be available for a cut-price deal.

Everton eyeing move for Arsenal ace

Everton are eyeing a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Everton are planning a loan move for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to Sky Sports. Arsenal share a cordial relationship with the Toffees, and the two clubs have conducted quite a few deals between them. Maitland-Niles spent the second half of last season on loan with West Bromwich Albion and now has little chance of breaking into the Gunners' first eleven.

Sky Sports Exclusive: Everton want to sign Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan before the deadline. #afc — DailyAFC (@DailyAFC) August 27, 2021

Arsenal are ready to offload the Englishman, who is attracting interest from quite a few clubs. However, Everton are leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava