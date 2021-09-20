Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus interested in Gunners star; club yet to offer contract extension to French ace, and more - 20th September 2021

Arsenal climbed to 13th place in the Premier League table after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday. The Gunners had to rely on a superb free-kick from Martin Odegaard and resolute defending to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, off the field, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno is reportedly being eyed by Juventus. The Gunners are yet to offer a new contract to a French striker whose current deal expires next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 20th September 2021.

Juventus interested in Bernd Leno

Bernd Leno (centre) is wanted by Juventus.

Juventus have identified Bernd Leno as an ideal replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, according to the Daily Cannon.

The German goalkeeper's current deal with Arsenal expires in the summer of 2023. The Gunners have brought in Aaron Ramsdale this summer, and the Englishman already appears to be Mikel Arteta's preferred choice between the sticks. So Leno is expected to leave Arsenal next summer.

The German has struggled to impress in recent times, forcing Arsenal to invest heavily in Ramsdale this summer. The move is already paying dividends, with the Englishman registering back-to-back clean sheets in the Premier League.

Leno has a battle on his hands to get back his place in the playing XI, so he might prefer a departure instead. The German conceded nine times in three games in the league for the Gunners before Ramsdale arrived to steady the ship.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 😏 Aaron Ramsdale has kept as many clean sheets in his first three Arsenal appearances (3) as Bernd Leno has managed in his previous 14 combined 😏 Aaron Ramsdale has kept as many clean sheets in his first three Arsenal appearances (3) as Bernd Leno has managed in his previous 14 combined https://t.co/HNFXp7DwzI

The Bianconeri are ready to offer Leno an escape route from the Emirates. Szczesny has struggled for form this season, and has already let in six goals in four league games. Szczesny is yet to register a clean sheet in Serie A in the current campaign. So Juventus are considering a move for the Arsenal star as Szczesny's replacement.

Arsenal yet to offer contract extension to Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are in no hurry to renew Alexandre Lacazette's contract.

Arsenal are yet to offer Alexandre Lacazette a new contract, according to ESPN. The French striker's current deal expires next summer, and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract with other clubs at the turn of the year.

Mikel Arteta had claimed in April that the Gunners would resolve Lacazette's future over the summer. However, the London side are yet to initiate talks with him for an extension.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, who is in the final year of his contract, has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla and Atletico Madrid(Fichajes) Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette, who is in the final year of his contract, has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Sevilla and Atletico Madrid(Fichajes)

Lacazette has made just two substitute appearances for Arsenal this season, finding the back of the net once.

Martin Keown praises Arteta's use of Thomas Partey against Burnley

Thomas Partey impressed during Arsenal's win over Burnley.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has praised Mikel Arteta for his use of Thomas Partey in the weekend's game against Burnley. Partey played a key role as the Gunners secured a narrow victory in the league.

Speaking after the game, Keown pointed out that Partey allowed Arsenal to play their natural game.

"The use of Partey was really intelligent today, getting him in front of the back four, so he can compete. Partey just sitting in front and then you can go and play your football with that base" said Keown.

"If I had been in this back four today, I would have wanted Partey challenging for that ball, and then the central defenders can just mop up nicely," said Keown.

