Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus midfielder pushing for Emirates move; Gunners have to pay €30 million for Real Betis midfielder, and more - June 16, 2022

Arsenal are likely to invest heavily in the squad this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta's wards narrowly missed the top four last season, so the Spaniard will be scouting the market for reinforcements.

Meanwhile, a Juventus midfielder is pushing to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners will have to pay €30 million for a Real Betis midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 16, 2022:

Arthur Melo pushing for Emirates move

Arthur Melo wants to move to the Emirates.

Arthur Melo is pushing to join Arsenal this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness. Juventus are eager to offload the Brazilian, who has failed to find his footing in Turin. The Bianconeri are already in talks with the Gunners regarding a possible move.

The Serie A giants want to make space in their squad for Leandro Paredes, who is likely to arrive from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, Arthur's €5 million per-year wages and €47 million price tag are posing a problem. A loan move could be a temporary solution, and the Gunners have emerged as a potential destination.

Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen his midfield this summer and is a long-term admirer of Arthur. The player's entourage is working hard to help a deal materialise.

Arsenal have to pay €30 million for Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal will have to pay €30 million to secure the services of Guido Rodriguez, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle.

The Argentinean midfielder has caught the eye with both club and country recently. The north London side are eyeing reinforcements in midfield and have included the 28-year-old on their wishlist.

Real Betis reportedly want to cash in on Guido Rodriguez and could demand €30 million for the Arsenal and West Ham United target.

Mikel Arteta wants more cover for Thomas Partey in midfield, and Rodriguez has emerged as an option. The Argentinean has a wealth of experience and could be a superb addition to the squad.

However, his €30 million valuation could be a deal breaker for the Gunners, while they could also face competition from West Ham United for his signature.

Kevin Campbell doesn't want Marco Asensio at Emirates

Marco Asensio could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal have no reason to target Marco Asensio this summer.

The Spaniard's contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, and he could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this year. The Gunners have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

No player has provided more assists for the Spain national team than Marco Asensio in all competitions with Luis Enrique Martínez as manager (seven, as many as Jordi Alba).

However, speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Asensio would not fit into the team at the Emirates.

"Not really. I don’t see much sense in that one, if I am honest. Asensio is a very good player. He has been an excellent squad player at Real Madrid. Whenever he has come in, he has done a job. He has not let anybody down," said Campbell.

He added:

"He knows where the goal is and has a sweet left foot. I don’t see where he is going to fit in at Arsenal, though. For me, that one will amount to nothing more. I can’t see him coming.”

