Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus offer midfielder in exchange for star striker, Barcelona interested in Guendouzi, and more - 20th July 2020

In today's Arsenal transfer roudnup, we have the latest regarding the swap deal offer from Juventus for Alexandre Lacazette, Barcelona's in discussion with Arsenal over straight swap deal, and more.

Juventus ready to offer midfielder in deal for Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal are looking at a potential rebuild under Mikel Arteta ahead of next season, as the Gunners aim to course correct and start challenging for a top 4 place and other top honours. The North London outfit's ability to conduct transfer business has been heavily impacted by the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, and Arsenal have been forced to look at loan deals and swap deals in order to strengthen ahead of next season.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Arsenal have received a huge boost in their bid to add a midfielder to their ranks, with reigning Serie A champions Juventus ready to offer Adrien Rabiot in a swap deal in exchange for the services of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Old Lady are looking at attacking reinforcements to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, as they continue on their quest for the elusive Champions League title.

Rabiot has been a midfielder who has long been on Arsenal's radar and was heavily linked with a switch to Emirates Stadium before he ended up moving to Turin last summer. The 25-year-old faces stern competition for his place from a number of high-profile midfielders at Juventus and could be willing to move to greener pastures for more game time.

Ozil refuses offer from Turkey

German outlet Bild have revealed that Arsenal's highest earner Mesut Ozil has rejected an order from Turkish giants Fenerbahce, as the World Cup winner believes the club wouldn't be able to afford his financial demands.

The 31-year-old, who is approximately earning £350,000 per week at Arsenal, has yet to feature for Mikel Arteta's side since the restart of football, with a back problem loosely being cited as a potential reason for his absence.

Ozil has had a difficult couple of years at the North London outfit, having fallen out of favour with the Gunners' previous manager Unai Emery, who would regularly omit the German from away games. Things appeared to have improved under Arteta, but after the restart of the Premier League post the Coronavirus pandemic, Ozil's name has once again remained absent from the team sheet.

Barcelona in negotiations with Arsenal over straight swap deal for Coutinho

Arsenal and Barcelona are reportedly looking to make the most out of two out-of-favour players. According to French outlet Foot Mercato, the two clubs are currently in discussions over a straight swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi and Philippe Coutinho.

Guendouzi has fallen out of favour under Mikel Arteta for his off-field demeanor and his on-field antics, and Arsenal are actively looking in the market to make the most of one of the few of their high-value assets. Meanwhile, Barcelona have been trying to offload Coutinho for more than a year. The Brazilian spent this season on loan at Bayern Munich but faces an uncertain future, as the Camp Nou outfit are desperate to get rid of him to free up funds for their other transfer targets.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano had also recently confirmed that the Gunners were looking to offload the 21-year-old Frenchman.