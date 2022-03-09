Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Juventus remain interested in Alexandre Lacazette; Gunners monitoring Manchester United star, and more - 9 March 2022

Arsenal are preparing to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. The north London side are currently fourth in the league table and will look to continue their recent good form with a win over the Foxes. They have won their last four league games.

Meanwhile, Juventus have retained their interest in Alexandre Lacazette. Elsewhere, the Gunners are keeping a close eye on a Manchester United star. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 9th March 2022:

Juventus remain interested in Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette could be headed to Turin,

Juventus have retained their interest in Alexandre Lacazette, according to The Hard Tackle via Calciomercato. The Frenchman is currently in the final few months of his contract. Arsenal have shown no inclination to tie him down to a new deal yet.

The 30-year-old has performed admirably since arriving at the Emirates in 2017. Lacazette has registered close to 200 appearances so far for the Gunners, scoring 70 goals. However, he has scored only five times, including thrice in the league, this season as Mikel Arteta chases a top-four finish.

The Frenchman's future remains under uncertain, and he could be available for free this summer. Arteta would like Lacazette to stay, but contract talks have been deferred till the end of the season. As such, there continues to be an air of uncertainty about the 30-year-old's next move.

afcstuff @afcstuff



28 shots

1 goal

18 chances created

7 assists



#afc Alexandre Lacazette’s last 9 Premier League appearances:28 shots1 goal18 chances created7 assists Alexandre Lacazette’s last 9 Premier League appearances:28 shots1 goal18 chances created7 assists#afc https://t.co/ygVK2OZJzq

Juventus are hoping to take advantage of the situation. The Bianconeri invested heavily in Dusan Vlahovic in January.

However, manager Massimiliano Allegri desires a proper backup to the Serbian hitman in his squad. Alvaro Morata is likely to leave Turin at the end of the season, and Paulo Dybala looks set to depart as well.

Juventus believe Lacazette could help offset the duo's potential departures. However, the 30-year-old is not short of options. His former club Lyon also want him back. A stay at the Emirates cannot be ruled out either.

Arsenal monitoring Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is staring at an uncertain future.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford, according to 90 Min. The Englishman is considering his future after dropping down the pecking order in recent games for Manchester United.

Rashford has struggled for game time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick and is a frustrated figure at Old Trafford. He has made only nine Premier League starts this season, including two this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSG No new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time. Paris Saint-Germain had Marcus Rashford name in their list as option [not the only one] to replace Kylian Mbappé last summer in case of deal agreed with Real Madrid. 🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #PSGNo new/fresh contacts with PSG as of now - Rashford is considering his future and it will take time.

The Gunners are monitoring the situation with interest. Arteta wants to shore up his attack this summer and is looking for a new striker. Victor Osimhen, Alexander Isak and Darwin Nunez are among the shortlisted candidates. Rashford's uncertain future has seen him included in this list as well.

However, prising him away from Old Trafford won't be easy. While Rashford is expected to cost a fortune, he is also sought after by Newcastle United and West Ham United.

Gunners backed to secure top-four finish

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has backed the Gunners to secure a top-four finish this season. Arteta's team are currently fourth in the Premier League table.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor lauded the north London side's consistency.

"I think Arsenal will finish in the top-four. Manchester United are a million miles off i,t and their closest challenges will be Spurs, I feel. Arsenal have got enough. Saka is in frightening form; Martinelli is in frightening form. Lacazette is doing well," said Agbonlahor.

He continued:

"Even defensively, they are looking stronger, and I think they are the most consistent team at the moment. There are not a lot of games left now. It’s not like it’s halfway through; there are 10 games left. Arsenal will see it through."

The Gunners lead fifth-placed Manchester United by a point but have three games in hand.

