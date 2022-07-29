Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Kieran Tierney tipped to stay at Emirates; Nuno Tavares set to join Marseille on loan, and more - July 29, 2022

Arsenal welcome Sevilla to the Emirates on Sunday as they continue their preparations for the upcoming campaign. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to finish in the top four after narrowly missing out last season.

Meanwhile, former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has tipped Kieran Tierney to stay at the Emirates beyond the summer. Elsewhere, Nuno Tavares is set to join Marseille on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on July 29, 2022:

Frank McAvennie tips Kieran Tierney to stay at Arsenal

Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Frank McAvennie believes Arsenal will keep Kieran Tierney at the club beyond the summer. The Scottish left-back has struggled with injuries recently, prompting speculation that the Gunners could offload him.

However, speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie said Tierney is the best in his position at the Emirates.

“I don’t think they’ll cut their losses, no chance. When he’s fit, he’s the best they’ve got. He’s been linked with Real Madrid. I just think when he’s playing, he’s by far the best; I don’t see a better left-back than him. He flies into tackles, no matter what his problem with his knee is. which might be the problem," said McAvennie.

He added:

“But he’s one of those people who just loves playing the game. He absolutely adores playing football. Moving to Arsenal, he’s secured his future. It’s a big statement to go down to Arsenal and be one of their best players. That’s a huge statement, and he did that."

McAvennie praised the player, saying:

“I’ve got nothing but praise for Kieran because he’s such a good pro. When he gets fit, he’s the best in the business, so I think they’ll give him more time. “

Nuno Tavares set to join Marseille on loan

Nuno Tavares will leave the Emirates on a loan move this summer.

Nuno Tavares is set to join Marseille on loan, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese left-back joined Arsenal from Benfica last summer but has struggled to cement a place in the starting XI. However, the Gunners believe he has the potential to come good with regular first-team football. As such, they are opting to send him to the Ligue 1 giants on a temporary move.

The two teams have already reached an agreement for a season-long loan deal, which will not have an option to buy. The 22-year-old is scheduled to have his medicals on Friday.

Kevin Campbell backs Martin Odegaard to become next Gunners captain

Martin Odegaard is among the contenders to wear the Gunners' armband next season.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Martin Odegaard will be the next Arsenal captain. The Gunners are set to appoint a new captain this year after the departure of Alexandre Lacazette.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Odegaard is perfect for the role.

"I think Odegaard is nailed on now. If Kieran Tierney was fit for a long stretch, he would be the obvious choice. But there is no point in him being captain if he is not going to be fit. He seems to have a real problem staying fit," said Campbell.

He added:

"Odegaard is captain of his country. He has come to Arsenal and proved himself both on and off the pitch. He is first in everyday apparently because he loves to work and loves the club. I think he will be a great captain, I really do.”

