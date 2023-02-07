Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Lazio midfielder wants Emirates move; Gunners interested in Manuel Locatelli, and more - February 7, 2023

Arsenal are the favourites to win the Premier League this season. Mikel Arteta has taken his team atop the standings after 20 games, five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, a Lazio midfielder is eager to move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in Manuel Locatelli. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 7, 2023:

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic wants Emirates move

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (left) has heart set on a move to the Emirates.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is eager to join Arsenal, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The Serbian midfielder was wanted by the Gunners last summer but opted to stay at Lazio. However, the north London side's meteoric rise this season has impressed the 27-year-old, who now wants to join the Arteta revolution.

Milinkovic-Savic is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Serie A side but is unwilling to sign an extension. The player wants to leave at the end of the season as opposed to next year, as he wants Lazio to benefit from his departure. Arsenal opted not to reignite their interest in the player in January, targeting Moises Caicedo without success.

The Gunners are likely to continue their quest for midfield reinforcements this summer but could face competition from Chelsea for the Ecuadorian. Milinkovic-Savic could be an option for Arteta to consider.

The Serb was previously valued at €100 million but could be available for less than €50-60 million at the end of the season. The 27-year-old has appeared 28 times across competitions this season for Lazio, scoring six goals and setting up eight.

Arsenal interested in Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Manuel Locatelli, according to Calcio Mercato Web via Caught Offside.

The Italian midfielder is currently on loan at Juventus from Sassuolo but has struggled to find his feet in Turin. With Juventus also in troubled waters both on and off the field, Locatelli could look for greener pastures at the end of the season.

The Gunners have emerged as an option for the Italian to consider. Arteta brought in Jorginho to strengthen his midfield last month. However, with the former Chelsea man hardly a long-term option, Arteta is likely to head back to the market for solutions this summer.

Locatelli would certainly suit the role, but the north London side face competition from Newcastle United for his signature. The 25-year-old has appeared 25 times across competitions for the Bianconeri this season.

Chris Watts advises Gunners to drop Ben White

Ben White has operated as a makeshift right-back this season.

Journalist Chris Watts reckons Ben White should be dropped for the game against Brentford this weekend.

The English defender has flourished in an unfamiliar right-back role this season, relegating Takehiro Tomiyasu to the bench. However, White has endured a dip in form in recent games and had an outing to forget against Everton.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by Football Fancast, Watts backed Tomiyasu to to start in the upcoming game against Brentford.

"Ben White had a really, really difficult afternoon. He did against (Manchester) United last time out as well, and he did today. I’m surprised he stayed on as long as he did, actually. He has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers this season, Ben White, but is clearly having a bit of a sort of dip in confidence, dip in levels at the moment," said Watts.

Watts added:

“I wouldn’t be surprised if maybe we see Tomiyasu against Brentford next weekend. So I’ll give Ben White a 4 (out of 10).”

White has appeared 26 times across competitions for the Gunners this season, registering two assists.

