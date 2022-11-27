Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City midfielder eager to join Gunners; club could sign Shakhtar Donetsk winger for €65 million, and more - November 27, 2022

Arsenal are likely to invest in their squad this summer as they look to stay in the fight for the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta's wards are atop the standings after 14 games, leading second-placed Manchester City by five points.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has said that a Leicester City midfielder is keen on a move to the Emirates. Elsewhere, Jacobs reckons the Gunners could sign a Shakhtar Donetsk winger for €65 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer news as on November 27, 2022:

Youri Tielemans eager to join Arsenal

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Youri Tielemans has his heart set on a move to Arsenal, according to Ben Jacobs. The Belgian midfielder has been a consistent performer for Leicester City over the years and remains one of Brendon Rodgers' most trusted players.

This season, Tielemans has registered three goals and one assist from 17 appearances across competitions. However, his contract expires next summer, but the Foxes are yet to tie him down to an extension.

Møsam @mosam_chande Leicester City's Youri Tielemans remains a big target for Sporting Director, Edu. Leicester City's Youri Tielemans remains a big target for Sporting Director, Edu. 🚨Leicester City's Youri Tielemans remains a big target for Sporting Director, Edu. https://t.co/aOwyjhDVKp

The Gunners have had their eyes on the 25-year-old for a while, with Arteta keen to add more quality to the middle of the park. As such, the Spanish manager will be pleased with this update.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs added that the north London side are yet to submit an offer for Tielemans.

"Newcastle are very much not the frontrunners for (Mykhaylo) Mudryk, who has got his heart set on Arsenal, a bit like Tielemans has got his heart set on Arsenal. But, with both Tielemans and Mudryk, Arsenal simply haven’t bid at this point," said Jacobs.

Tielemans is currently with the Belgium team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gunners could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for €65 million

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Ben Jacobs reckons Arsenal could sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for €65 million. The Ukrainian winger is a target for Arteta.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, but a deal failed to materialise. Arteta remains keen on Mudryk as he looks to add more bite to his attack.

Eduardo Hagn @EduardoHagn From From @FabrizioRomano : “ I think Arsenal’s main priority this winter is Mykhailo Mudryk. He’s their main target.” 🚨 From @FabrizioRomano: “ I think Arsenal’s main priority this winter is Mykhailo Mudryk. He’s their main target.” https://t.co/TP5HN1hhLZ

Recent reports have said that the youngster could cost as much as €100 million. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that the Ukrainian side are likely to accept a lower fee than publicly projected.

"There is some gamesmanship going on here. Publicly, Shakhtar are starting to say €100 million, but privately, I’m told by sources at the club that €60-65 million is a viable number that they might consider selling Mudryk for. That’s good news from Arsenal and other suitors’ perspective that his price has risen but not quite to €100million, at least not privately, despite what Shakhtar may say in public," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"We wait and see whether clubs feel that is market value or whether they try and play hardball. If they do leave it until the summer, there’s a chance that the price will go down a little bit further.”

Mudryk has ten goals and eight assists in 18 appearances across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

Dean Jones backs Arsenal to sign Danilo

Journalist Dean Jones has tipped the Gunners to complete a move for Danilo. The Palmeiras midfielder was on Arteta's agenda this summer, but the club failed to get a deal across the line on deadline day.

The Spanish manager has identified midfield as an area that requires attention and remains hot on the heels of Danilo to address the issue. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side are making progress in their pursuit of the Brazilian.

"I think identifying the central midfielder is something that is interesting, and they’re looking at right now. Danilo’s definitely one they are making ground on, I think there is a high chance that they try and get that one pushed through," said Jones.

Danilo could provide cover for Thomas Partey in Arteta's starting XI.

