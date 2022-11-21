Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Leicester City midfielder open to leaving King Power Stadium; former player credits Mikel Arteta for William Saliba form, and more - November 21, 2022

Arsenal are atop the Premier League table after 14 games. They have lost just once this season and are five points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that a Leicester City midfielder is open to leaving the King Power Stadium next year. Elsewhere, former Gunners midfielder Emmanuel Petit has credited manager Mikel Arteta for William Saliba's meteoric rise.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 21, 2022.

Youri Tielemans open to leaving King Power Stadium

Youri Tielemans has admirers at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano has said that Youri Tielemans wants to leave Leicester City next summer as a free agent.

The Belgian midfielder is in the final year of hiscontract and is a target for Arsenal ahead of 2023. Recent reports have said that the Foxes remain confident of extending his stay at the King Power, but Romano has now refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, the Italian added that the Gunners had a chance to sign the 25-year-old this summer but opted otherwise.

"The priority for Tielemans is to find a new club on free transfer, there are still no changes on this. I think Arsenal had a big chance to sign him, last summer, but they decided to proceed with different strategy and results have been great until now. … so, we can’t judge anything negative for Arsenal honestly," wrote Romano.

Tielemans is currently with his national team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Emmanuel Petit credits Mikel Arteta for William Saliba form

William Saliba has been outstanding at the Emirates this season.

Emmanuel Petit reckons Mikel Arteta has played a part in William Saliba's steady rise recently. The Frenchman enjoyed a solid loan spell with Marseille last season and has continued that good form with Arsenal this campaign.

Speaking recently, Petit said that Saliba had a point to prove to Arteta after failing to break into the first team ahead of this season.

"He confirms all the good things we saw from him last season with Marseille. He showed great maturity. Three years after signing for Arsenal, I think he came back with a sense of revenge too, he wanted to prove something to everyone, especially Arteta," said Petit.

Petit went on to heap praise on his countryman.

“I think he plays very well. He is like a rock. I like his reading of threats. You know, behind the defence is also very good with the ball fight. And he plays confidently and technically too. He has no problem playing the first balls and starting from the back," said Petit.

Saliba has been an omnipresent figure for the Gunners in the Premier League this season.

Manchester City reluctant to do further business with Arsenal

Manchester City have decided not to sell any players to Arsenal in the near future, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners brought in Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from the Cityzens this summer. With both players surplus to requirements, manager Pep Guardiola allowed them to leave.

The north London giants spent heavily in their squad this summer and are reaping the benefits.

The Gunners are leading the Premier League title race and have emerged as the biggest threat to City's title defence. Subsequently, questions have now been asked of City's decision to allow two first-team players to join the Gunners.

As such, the reigning champions have decided that they will not allow any player to move to London who could slot directly into the first team.

