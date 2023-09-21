Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Martin Odegaard close to renewal; Gunners eyeing Ivan Toney, and more - September 21, 2023

Arsenal secured a thumping 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday (September 20) at the Emirates. Goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard marked a strong return to Europe for Mikel Arteta's side.

Meanwhile, midfielder Martin Odegaard is close to extending his stay with the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side are planning to move for Brentford striker Ivan Toney in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 21, 2023:

Martin Odegaard close to renewal

Martin Odegaard (left) is all set to commit his future at the Emirates.

Martin Odegaard is close to signing a new deal with Arsenal, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Norwegian midfielder has been leading by example since he was handed the armband in the summer of 2022. The Gunners are pleased with his efforts and want to ensure he stays at the Emirates for a long time.

In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Odegaard is likely to sign an extension till 2027.

"Martin Odegaard is expected to sign a new Arsenal contract. An agreement in principle is not far off.

"Talks are advanced, and the Arsenal captain could extend until 2027. Arsenal are very optimistic. They know Odegaard wants to stay, and after a flurry of renewals last season, the 24-year-old is now next in line," wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Much like Bukayo Saka’s extension, which took time but was never really in doubt, Odegaard is seen as ‘untouchable’ right now. But there will still be some finer points to thrash out."

Jacobs added that the Norwegian will also be handed a massive pay hike in his new deal.

“Odegaard is on about £115k-per-week and will be looking to more than double that. And that pay hike is richly deserved after 15 goals last season and two already this campaign, including a key equaliser against Manchester United in a 3-1 win, which came just a minute after the visitors opened the scoring."

Odegaard has been an omnipresent under Arteta in the last few seasons.

Arsenal eyeing Ivan Toney

Arsenal are planning to move for Ivan Toney in the winter, according to journalist John Cross.

The English striker is currently banned from football due to his involvement in illegal betting. However, the 27-year-old will be available for transfer in the second half of January, and the Gunners are interested.

Arteta bolstered his attack by roping in Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer. However, a new No. 9 remains on his agenda, as he wants further competition for Gabriel Jesus.

The Spanish manager saw his team come short in the title race against Manchester City last season. Arteta is eager to avoid a repeat of those circumstances this year and wants to add more firepower to his squad in January.

Brentford have accepted that Tony will take a step up at the turn of the year and are likely to let him go for a fair price.

Gunners backed to offload Aaron Ramsdale in 2024

Arsenal could offload Aaron Ramsdale in the summer of 2024, according to club insider Charles Watts.

The English midfielder’s place in Arteta’s starting XI has come under threat since the arrival of David Raya on loan from Brentford this summer. The Spanish custodian was selected ahead of Ramsdale for last weekend’s game against Everton as well as on Wednesday against PSV.

Watts said on Inside Arsenal that the Gunners could get a decent fee for the Englishman should they decide to sell him next year.

"If Arsenal do decide to sell Ramsdale, and I hope it doesn’t happen, but I can just see it happening though in the summer. If they do, even Arsenal can’t not get big money for Ramsdale," said Watts.

He continued:

"An England international, just signed a new contract, one of the best young goalkeepers in the world. If Arsenal can’t get good money for Ramsdale, then we may as well just pack up and go home."

Arteta has maintained that he wants both players to compete for the No. 1 place this season.