Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Martin Odegaard earns plaudits from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink; Gunners planning summer move for Philippe Coutinho, and more - 15 March 2022

Arsenal are fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind third-placed Chelsea, who have played two games more. The north London side next face Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former player Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard. Elsewhere, the Gunners are planning a summer move for Philippe Coutinho.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 15th March 2022:

Martin Odegaard earns plaudits from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Martin Odegaard has been on fire in recent games.

Former Chelsea striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has heaped praise on Martin Odegaard.

The Norwegian has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent games. The 23-year-old helped the north London side secure a 2-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday. Odegaard did not register a goal contribution but created six chances.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, Hasselbaink said that Odegaard has been allowed to grow at the Emirates.

"Having that pressure as a 16-year-old, it was seen as a big thing moving to Real Madrid, and young players going to Real Madrid playing in the first team, they do not get the room to make those mistakes," said Hasselbaink.

He continued:

"You do not get that at Real Madrid. He came to Arsenal last year, but he was put in the team and still was given the chance because they believe in him. And at the beginning of the season, he was not the player that he is now, but again, he was allowed to make mistakes and as a young player, those mistakes help you grow."

Former Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp also spoke highly of the Norwegian, pointing out that Odegaard is now enjoying his football.

"He probably joined Real Madrid a little too early, and it didn’t work out for him as (Zinedine) Zidane was not a huge fan of him. He has been out on loan a number of times, and everyone wondered what the next step was going to be for him," said Redknapp.

He continued:

"He ended up on loan at Arsenal, and it has just been the perfect situation for him. It took a while for him to bed in, but now you can see the ability and confidence he is showing on a weekly basis. He looks like a man who is loving his football now."

Odegaard has bagged five goals and four assists in 28 games across competitions this season for the Gunners.

Arsenal planning summer move for Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have already initiated contact to bring Philippe Coutinho to the Emirates this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT.

The Brazilian has been in resurgent form since arriving at Aston Villa on loan from Barcelona in January. He has registered four goals and three assists in nine games so far, and Villa are already keen to tie him down to a permanent deal. Villa have an option to buy him for €40 million.

The Blaugrana are willing to offload Coutinho in the summer, and the Gunners want to secure his services.

The north London side have been in touch with the player's representatives regarding the player's possible move in the summer. Gunners manager Mikel Arteta wants to switch to a 4-3-3 formation next season and could deploy the Brazilian as a number eight alongside Martin Odegaard.

Brendan Rodgers labels Aaron Ramsdale the 'best English goalkeeper'

Aaron Ramsdale has proven his worth in gold.

Brendan Rodgers believes Aaron Ramsdale is the best English goalkeeper at the moment. The 23-year-old has been outstanding since arriving at the Emirates last summer.

Speaking after his team's defeat on Sunday, the Leicester City manager pointed out that Ramsdale has dealt well with expectations.

"For me, he’s the best English keeper at the moment. I think he’s top. His progression since he came to Arsenal, he’s playing for a huge club, different expectation with how to play football, I think he’s dealt with that really well," said Rodgers.

He continued:

"It looks like he’s come into the club here; he’s playing now with a calmness. We saw him earlier this season, and he was jumping about, but now he’s got a really nice calmness to his game. He plays well with his feet' he makes save; his save from Barnes looked in all the way; that was a great save, and it kept Arsenal in front."

Ramsdale has kept an impressive 14 clean sheets in 26 games across competitions for the Gunners. That includes 12 shutouts in the Premier League.

