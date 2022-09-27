Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Martin Odegaard return will boost Gunners, says former player; club tipped to complete move for Aston Villa midfielder, and more - September 27, 2022

Arsenal will resume their Premier League campaign with the highly anticipated North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (October 1). Mikel Arteta's team lead the standings after seven games.

Meanwhile, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan reckons Martin Odegaard will return stronger from his injury. Elsewhere, journalist Simon Phillips has backed the Gunners to complete a move for an Aston Villa midfielder next year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 27, 2022:

Martin Odegaard return will boost Arsenal, says Noel Whelan

Martin Odegaard remains a vital cog in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Noel Whelan reckons Martin Odegaard's return to fitness will be a huge boost for Arsenal. The Norwegian midfielder sat out the previous game against Brentford due to injury, with new signing Fabio Vieira taking his place.

Odegaard returned to action for Norway in the 2-1 defeat to Slovenia on Saturday in the UEFA Nations League. Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Norwegian will reap the benefits of training with his national team.

"Odegaard’s return is huge. I think Arteta will be very happy that he’s out there. He’ll be training competitively, getting that match sharpness. This is probably the best way to do that rehab – being part of that Norway side and preparing for some big games. It’s probably the best thing that could happen to an injured player, and the same goes for Jordan Henderson at England as well," said Whelan.

Whelan added that the intense training will help Odegaard return in better shape for the Gunners.

"Being in that intense environment will be a big help and that high-quality training will help him return to Arsenal a lot sharper. When any player goes away, the manager holds their breath, but when he’s been out injured – this could be really beneficial," said Whelan.

Odegaard has three goals from seven games for the Premier League leaders this season.

Arsenal tipped to complete Douglas Luiz move

Douglas Luiz is wanted at the Emirates.

Simon Phillips has said that Douglas Luiz could end up at the Emirates next summer. The Brazilian midfielder was a target for Arsenal this summer, but they failed to get a deal across the line on transfer deadline day. Luiz is in the final year of his contract but has no desire to sign an extension.

Total Villa @Total_Villa If Douglas Luiz still hasn’t signed a new contract by the time the January transfer window comes around, would you look to sell him for a very cut-price fee as we could look for a replacement or keep him and let him go for free in the summer? 🤔 #avfc If Douglas Luiz still hasn’t signed a new contract by the time the January transfer window comes around, would you look to sell him for a very cut-price fee as we could look for a replacement or keep him and let him go for free in the summer? 🤔 #avfc https://t.co/GW3b9LcgKD

The Gunners remain hot on his heels and could attempt to secure a cut-price move for the player in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Phillips said that Chelsea could also move for the Brazilian if he becomes a free agent.

"The situation there if he does become a free agent, Chelsea will probably have a look at it. But, I think, he’ll end up joining Arsenal," said Phillips.

Douglas Luiz has appeared seven times for Aston Villa this season and has registered two goals.

Gunners monitoring Alex Baena

Alex Baena could ignite a bidding war for his signature next year.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alex Baena, according to Sport via The Daily Cannon.

The Spaniard has earned rave reviews with his recent performances for Villarreal. Baena has scored six goals and set up two more from ten appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season. His sparkling form has attracted attention from clubs in the Premier League, including the Gunners.

AFTV @AFTVMedia



The Spain under-21s winger has a £31 million release clause in his contract.



#AFC #Arsenal Arsenal are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Alex Baena.The Spain under-21s winger has a £31 million release clause in his contract. Arsenal are reportedly one of four Premier League clubs interested in signing Villarreal's Alex Baena.The Spain under-21s winger has a £31 million release clause in his contract. #AFC #Arsenal https://t.co/54FADIL1Y1

The north London side are looking to add more quality to their attack and have their eyes on the 21-year-old.

The Spanish midfielder is comfortable playing across the frontline, making him an enticing option for Arteta. However, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in Baena, so securing his signature would be no walk on the park.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far