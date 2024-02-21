Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Martin Zubimendi aware of Gunners interest; club plan £85 million move for Ollie Watkins, and more - February 21, 2024

Arsenal are putting together final preparations ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie with Porto at the Estadio do Dragao on Wednesday (February 21). Mikel Arteta’s team have scored 21 goals in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is aware that he's wanted at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are ready to pay £85 million for Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on February 21, 2024:

Martin Zubimendi aware of Arsenal interest, according to journalist

Martin Zubimendi has admirers at the Emirates.

Martin Zubimendi is aware of interest from Arsenal ahead of the summer, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Spanish midfielder has earned rave reviews for his performances with Real Sociedad recently.

This season, Zubimendi has appeared 36 times across competitions for Sociedad, registering four goals and one assist. Arteta is expected to dive into the market this summer for a new midfielder, and recent reports have suggested that the 25-year-old is his preferred choice.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Zubimendi wants to bide his time before coming to a decision regarding his future.

“It would give Zubimendi a big decision to make. First and foremost, I think the player wants to consider his options carefully and be sure that if he is going to move to the Premier League, it's the club that fits him,” said Jones.

He continued:

“He doesn't want to make a misstep at this stage of his career, from what I understand. Obviously, Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of his, and he knows that Arsenal want to sign him. Arteta has his own links to Real Sociedad and the region, so that's good from an Arsenal perspective.”

Zubimendi could be an upgrade on Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian expected to leave in the summer.

Gunners plan £85 million move for Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to move for Ollie Watkins this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The north London side are looking for a No. 9 amid the poor form of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah. Arteta wants a new face to lead the line next summer and has apparently turned to Watkins.

The Englishman is in red-hot form for Aston Villa this season, scoring 18 goals and setting up 12 in 35 games across competitions. Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United are also eying the 28-year-old with interest.

However, the Gunners are ready to beat the competition by offering £85 million for Watkins. The Villans would ideally want to keep hold of their prized asset but might need to secure a top-four finish to keep him at the club.

Arsenal not leading Joshua Zirkzee race, says Fabrizio Romano

Joshua Zirkzee could be on the move this summer.

The Gunners are not in talks to sign Joshua Zirkzee this year, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch striker has caught the attention of clubs across Europe after exploding into the scene at Bologna this season. The 22-year-old has amassed 10 goals and six assists in 27 outings across competitions.

With the Gunners looking for a new No. 9 this year, Zirkzee’s name has been doing the rounds lately. Recent reports have named the north London club as the favourites in the race for the Dutchman, but Romano has refuted those claims.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Arsenal are yet to decide on the profile of their attacking target for the summer.

“There have also been fresh rumours about Joshua Zirkzee, with reports in Italy stating that the Gunners are in a good position for this deal because they have a good relationship with the player’s agents,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“The relationship is very good, for sure, but Zirkzee’s agents are among the biggest in the world, so they have a very good relationship with many clubs, not only Arsenal.

"It’s important to see what kind of striker Arsenal want to sign this summer, if it will be more of an out-and-out goal-scorer or a top quality all-rounder to play with the squad like Zirkzee.”

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with the 22-year-old recently.