Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta advised to include William Saliba; Tottenham Hotspur tipped to beat Gunners to Manchester City striker, and more - 24 May 2022

Arsenal will look to use the summer to replenish their squad after a disappointing season. The Gunners failed to secure UEFA Champions League football, finishing fifth.

Meanwhile, Kevin Campbell has advised Gunners manager Mikel Arteta to include William Saliba in the starting eleven. Elsewhere, Paul Robinson has backed Tottenham Hotspur to win the race for a Manchester City striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 24 May 2022:

Kevin Campbell advises Mikel Arteta to include William Saliba

William Saliba (left) has enjoyed a fabulous season in Ligue 1.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has urged Arteta to include William Saliba in his team next season. The French defender was outstanding on loan at Marseille in the 2021-22 campaign. The Ligue 1 side are likely to attempt to extend his stay at the club.

‍♂️ Saliba - 31

‍♂️ White - 10

‍♂️ Gabriel - 4

William Saliba has completed more dribbles than all Arsenal central defenders combined this season!

‍♂️ Saliba - 31
‍♂️ White - 10
‍♂️ Gabriel - 4
‍♂️ Holding - 1

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Saliba could be like a new signing for the Gunners.

"Saliba is coming back to the club like a new signing. He has not kicked a ball in anger for the football club. I think he would have been the perfect player to come into the team when (Ben) White was injured."

He continued:

"He has learnt more with Marseille than he would have sitting on the bench with Arsenal. Now is the time for him to come back. It is all about timing. This is the time for him to come back and stake his claim. Let’s see him in an Arsenal shirt. We could do with him."

Saliba, who arrived at the Gunners in 2019, is yet to make his debut for the club. He's contracted with Mikel Arteta's team till 2024.

Paul Robinson tips Tottenham Hotspur to beat Arsenal to Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus is wanted at the Emirates.

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Tottenham Hotspur will win the race for Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian is wanted by Arsenal, who are in the market for a new number nine this summer.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said that Jesus would give Spurs strength in depth.

"Jesus would make a lot of sense for Spurs. He can play wide and central. If Harry Kane is unavailable, the load is going to have to be shared. He can’t play every single game. A player of Jesus’ ilk would be perfect. Would Jesus be happy to come in and rotate with Kane, Son (Heung-min) and (Dejan) Kulusevski? He could give Spurs similar strength in depth to Liverpool," said Robinson.

He continued:

"It would be a massive signing for Spurs. It would be a statement. I would like to see him in a Spurs shirt. If Arsenal and Spurs are competing for the same player right now, there is only one winner. When you consider facilities, manager and Champions League, they are poles apart."

Jesus' contract with City runs out next summer.

Noel Whelan says Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave Emirates

Alexandre Lacazette is likely to leave the Emirates this summer.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah could leave the Gunners this summer. The two players are in the final two months of their contracts but are yet to sign an extension.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said that the Gunners could look for an upgrade on the two players.

"I believe there’s change afoot at Arsenal. If they were going to stay, then they’d have signed by now. I think the writing’s on the wall, personally. Arteta probably wants to bring in a fresh face and try and give them a bit more firepower to really fight for that Champions League spot next season," said Whelan.

He continued:

“It’s important they keep the spine, the Saka’s, the Gabriel’s – but these two will have been identified as somewhere that is due an upgrade."

Nketiah has scored ten times across competitions this season, while Lacazette has contributed only six strikes.

