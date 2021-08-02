Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta confirms star midfielder is set to stay, Gunners renew interest in Bundesliga star, and more - 2nd August 2021

Arsenal stuttered to a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates on Sunday. Kai Havertz gave the Blues the lead in the 26th minute, but Arsenal got back into the game through Granit Xhaka in the 69th minute. Tammy Abraham, however, scored the winner three minutes later by capitalizing on a defensive error from Hector Bellerin.

It was Arsenal’s second defeat of the pre-season and Mikel Arteta will be hoping for a few more arrivals from the transfer market to reinvigorate his side ahead of the new campaign. The Gunners are eager to bolster their midfield, while the Spaniard is also eyeing a new goalkeeper.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Arsenal transfer news from 2 August 2021.

Mikel Arteta confirms star midfielder is set to stay

Granit Xhaka

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will stay at Arsenal. The Swiss international continues to divide opinion among fans but has featured heavily in the Spaniard’s plans since he took charge at the Emirates.

Xhaka appeared 45 times for the Gunners last season but looked set to join AS Roma earlier this summer. Jose Mourinho was itching for a union in Serie A but a move has failed to materialize.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal had changed their decision and want Xhaka to stay instead. The Swiss midfielder was very impressive for his country at Euro 2020 and perhaps those performances have helped convince the Gunners to turn down Roma’s proposal. Arteta has now confirmed that his midfield maestro will extend his stay at the Emirates.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, the Arsenal manager also claimed the Swiss international is an important part of his squad.

“Granit Xhaka is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad” said Arteta

Mikel Arteta to @talksport: “Granit Xhaka is going to stay with us. He is a key member of our squad”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Arsenal offered him a new contract until June 2025 with an increased salary, confident to complete the agreement soon after turning down Roma bid [€12m+€3m add ons]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2021

Arsenal renew interest in Bundesliga star

Julian Brandt

Arsenal have reignited their interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Brandt, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The Gunners are desperate to add a new playmaker to their roster this summer. The Premier League giants were interested in the German midfielder in January but opted to secure a loan deal for Martin Odegaard instead.

Arsenal remain eager for a permanent deal for the Norwegian, but Real Madrid want €60m for their star. A move for James Maddison is also unlikely due to Leicester City’s astronomical valuation of the Englishman. Brandt, interestingly, could be available for €25m. However, the German has been in a poor run of form of late, so there’s a risk associated with the move.

Sheffield United ace want Arsenal move

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is keen on a move to Arsenal, according to TBR Football via TalkSPORT. The English goalkeeper has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Gunners are sweating on Sheffield United’s valuation of the player. However, a move remains on the cards, with the London side eager to complete a deal.

Aaron Ramsdale to Arsenal is now ‘advanced’ - Personal terms agreed.



Clubs yet to agree on fee - Sheffield United want £40m. — ITK_PL (@Itk_PL__) August 1, 2021

Ramsdale does have his suitors, with Burnley and Watford both interested in his services. However, the Englishman has turned down those opportunities as he is interested in joining one of the top clubs in the country.

