Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta eager to sign Leeds United forward; Gunners remain interested in Juventus midfielder, and more - June 24, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to lay down a marker in the upcoming season. The north London side finished fifth in the Premier League in the recently concluded campaign and are looking to break into the top four next season.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is eager to sign a Leeds United forward. Elsewhere, the Gunners have retained their interest in a Juventus midfielder.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 24, 2022:

Fabrizio Romano says Mikel Arteta eager to sign Raphinha

Raphinha has admirers at the Emirates.

Fabrizio Romano says Mikel Arteta is eager to sign Raphinha. The Brazilian has caught the eye with a series of consistent performances for Leeds United, scoring 17 goals from 67 games since arriving in 2020. Arsenal are among a host of clubs looking to secure his signature.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Leeds have already turned down a bid from the Gunners for the 25-year-old.

"The Raphinha situation is truly one of the craziest in recent years. Barcelona have had an agreement with the Brazilian on personal terms since late February, but the idea of offering €40m is far from the demands of Leeds who want at least £65m," wrote Romano.

He added:

"Arsenal have made a first offer turned down by Leeds, while Tottenham are preparing a proposal, and Chelsea have explored the situation with a direct call from Todd Boehly. Raphinha had given his ok to Barcelona as a priority for months but is now really open to listening to English clubs. The decision will take a few days."

Fabrizio Romano



Arsenal proposal reported by

Tottenham told Leeds they want to make a bid;

Barça, personal terms agreed months ago but Leeds will never accept €40/45m;

Todd Boehly explored situation for Chelsea.

Romano added that among the clubs hot on Raphinha's trail, the Gunners need the Brazilian the most.

"In my opinion, it would be nice to keep seeing him in the Premier League, and there is a very good chance for that to happen: for example, I know that Arteta is really in love with Raphinha, but Tottenham and Chelsea are absolutely in the race," wrote Romano

He continued:

"Of all the clubs involved, I think Arsenal need him the most. I revealed in one of my earlier columns that Nicolas Pepe is available this summer, and Raphinha is the kind of talent the Gunners need to replace the disappointing Ivorian forward."

Arsenal remain interested in Arthur Melo

Arthur Melo is wanted at the Emirates.

The Gunners remain interested in Arthur Melo, according to journalist Claudio Raimondi. Mikel Arteta is in the market for midfield reinforcements and has had an interest in the Brazilian for some time.

AFC Transfer Daily

The Brazilian wants to leave Juventus, which could strengthen Arsenal's position.

Speaking recently, Raimondi said that Juventus are eager to offload the 25-year-old to make room for Fabian Ruiz.

"Juve are interested in Fabian Ruiz, but before starting a real negotiation, they must resolve the Ramsey-Arthur situations. For the Welshman, who is of interest to the Turkish team coached by Pirlo, they will move towards the termination of his contract with severance pay, while for the Brazilian midfielder, something is moving on the Arsenal side," said Raimondi.

Three players at risk after Fabio Vieira arrival, says Kevin Campbell

Fabio Vieira arrived at the Emirates this week.

Former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes the arrival of Fabio Vieira could affect the game time of three players at Arsenal. The Gunners confirmed the arrival of the Portuguese midfielder from Porto earlier this week.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that Vieira could replace Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard or Granit Xhaka in the team.

“If we are going to be able to compete at that top level, we need to create more, and we need to score more. He is a young lad who has impressive numbers. Whether it is Smith Rowe, Xhaka or Odegaard, we need competition for places," said Campbell.

He added:

“It is good to see Arsenal make a move on a player that nobody knows that much about. I have seen him a little, but I don’t know much. He seems very committed, though. A quality player who works hard as well. A good signing.”

