Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta extends stay at Emirates; Gunners advised to end pursuit of Juventus attacker, and more - 7 May 2022

Arsenal will look to solidify their stranglehold on fourth place in the Premier League when they host Leeds United at the Emirates on Sunday. Manager Mikel Arteta will be desperate to stay in fourth place with four games left, leading fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by two points.

Meanwhile, Arteta has signed a new deal with the Gunners. Elsewhere, the north London side have been advised to end their pursuit of a Juventus attacker. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 7th May 2022:

Mikel Arteta extends stay at Emirates

Mikel Arteta has signed a new deal with Arsenal, as confirmed by the club. The Spaniard has enjoyed a decent run since taking charge at the Emirates in 2019. The Gunners are the favourites to secure fourth place in the league.

After committing himself to the club till the summer of 2025, Arteta expressed his delight, telling the club's website:

"I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today. When I spoke to Josh (Eidevall), he could see the club at the same point, and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it. So everything that he’s said, and that Stan (Kroenke) has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered."

He continued:

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level."

Arsenal advised to end Paulo Dybala pursuit

Paulo Dybala (left) is all set to leave Turin this summer.

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell has advised the Gunners to end their pursuit of Paulo Dybala. The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with Juventus and has been linked with a Bosman move to the Emirates.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said that his former club should target younger, quicker and fitter players instead.

"No. I don’t think Arsenal can afford to take risks anymore. They have to get players in who are going to be fit and ready to go. If you are coming with an injury record, Arsenal isn’t the place to come. It seems that injury problems are always exposed at Arsenal. Injuries are part and parcel of the game, but I think Arteta and Edu should go younger, quicker and fitter. Dybala isn’t the answer."

Gunners tipped by Paddy Kenny to become a force next season

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has backed the Gunners to become a force under Arteta next season. The Gunners have been on the rise under the Spaniard this campaign.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kenny said that the north London team must make the right investments this summer.

"Arteta has proved himself this season, I just don’t think he has the squad he wants. They are playing really well, and they are beating some really good teams as well. So, with some more money to spend this summer, you would back them to get even better. They need a new striker, but other than that, the attack looks really promising."

He continued:

“I think they are missing something in the defence and maybe in the heart of that defence. We know the goalkeeper position is taken care of. I honestly think Arsenal can be a serious force next season if they have a good summer. They could move ahead of teams like Man United as they go through a complete rebuild."

