Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta hints about next captain; Gunners face competition from Inter Milan for Lille star, and more - 21 February 2022

Arsenal remain sixth in the Premier League table after 23 games. The north London side are four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, but have three games in hand.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Martin Odegaard could be the club's next captain. Elsewhere, the Gunners face competition from Inter Milan for a Lille star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st February 2022:

Mikel Arteta says Martin Odegaard could be next Arsenal captain

Martin Odegaard could be the next Arsenal captain.

Mikel Arteta believes Martin Odegaard has all the qualities to become the next Arsenal captain. Alexander Lacazette is the current captain at the Emirates, but will likely leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Arteta is expected to have a decision on his hands in the summer, and Odegaard has emerged as a candidate. Speaking recently, the Spaniard heaped praise on Odegaard and said that he is going to get even better.

"We had a period with him where we could evaluate what Martin could bring to the club. We had no doubts. The club was brilliant to secure him in a really convincing way. Martin was really happy to join us because he had a really good time; he felt valued; he enjoyed what we are doing; he got a really good connection with the players and the supporters," said Arteta.

"He wanted to be part of the project. Since then, he is getting better and better, and I am not surprised. The way he lives his profession, the way he likes to play football and everything he does is to become better. He has still a big margin. He wants it probably more than anyone else on that pitch, every single day. He will be top, top," continued Arteta.

Arteta also said that everyone at the Emirates loves Odegaard.

"He certainly has all the qualities to do that (become the next captain), absolutely. Talking to his national team coach and how highly they speak of him. He walks through the corridor, and everybody loves him. He is such a nice, humble guy, and he leads with the way he is. It is very natural for him, and that will come," said Arteta.

“He generated expectations when he was 16 as well. Everybody wanted him. And then he had to fulfil that in a club like Madrid where the competition is like it is. It is extremely difficult, but now he has found his place. He is really happy here; he has the environment. He has the people; he has the time on the pitch to enjoy it, and I think that is what he is doing," added Arteta.

Odegaard has bagged four goals and as many assists in 25 games across competitions this season. Seven of those goal contributions (four goals, three assists) have come in the Premier League.

Gunners face competition from Inter Milan for Jonathan David

Jonathan David (in red) has interest from Arsenal and Inter Milan.

Arsenal could face competition from Inter Milan for the signature of Lille forward Jonathan David, according to Just Arsenal via Todo Fichajes.

The Canadian striker has consistently been among the goals for the Ligue 1 team recently. He has already registered 16 goals in 31 games across competitions this season, forcing the Gunners to take notice.

The north London side are expected to invest in a new striker this summer. Arteta failed in his pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic, who joined Juventus, in January, and now has his sights on David. However, the 22-year-old is also wanted by the Nerazzurri, who are seeking a replacement for Lautaro Martinez.

David is not going to come cheap, though, with Lille likely to ask at least €50 million for his services.

Shay Given praises Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe (left) has impressed this season.

Shay Given believes Emile Smith Rowe is a special player. The Englishman has been outstanding for Arsenal this season, stealing the show against Brentford. He opened the scoring against the Bees, and now has ten goals and two assists across competitions this season.

Speaking in a recent interview, Given praised Smith Rowe, and also said that the Gunners have a chance to finish in the top four.

"He is a very exciting young player. He has a huge future in front of him. I think Raya in goal might be disappointed with the goal. He could have done better. But Arsenal will be happy to get back to winning ways – they are in with a shout. They have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four,” said Given.

