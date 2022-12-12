Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta identifies Gabriel Jesus replacement; Gunners interested in Wilfried Zaha, more - December 12, 2022

Arsenal are expected to bolster their squad in January to sustain their brilliant start to the season. The north London side are atop the Premier League after 14 games, five points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has identified a Barcelona forward as Gabriel Jesus' replacement. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in Wilfried Zaha. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 12, 2022.

Mikel Arteta identifies Gabriel Jesus replacement

Ferran Torres could be on his way to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has identified Ferran Torres as a replacement for the injured Gabriel Jesus, according to Fichajes via The Mirror. The Spanish attacker was wanted by Arsenal this summer, but they failed to get a deal across the line. Arteta remains keen on the 22-year-old and is preparing to return for him in January.

The north London side are eager to bring in a new striker to offset the lengthy absence of Jesus. The Brazilian injured his knee while on national duty at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and faces at least three months on the sidelines.

Torres has been identified as the ideal candidate to fill his shoes. Arteta worked with his compatriot during their time together at Manchester City and is eager for a reunion.

Barcelona turned down the Gunners’ attempts to sign the player this summer but could be now more open to his departure.

Xavi is unconvinced with Torres and has informed president Joan Laporta that the 22-year-old can be put up for sale. Torres has appeared 18 times for the Blaugrana across competitions this season, registering five goals and an assist.

Arsenal interested in Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is eager to move in 2023.

Arsenal are interested in Wilfried Zaha, according to journalist Graeme Bailey. The Ivorian winger is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace and looks set to leave Selhurst Park next year. The north London side have been linked with a move for the 30-year-old for a while.

Arteta remains keen to add more quality to his frontline, and Zaha is among the players on his radar. Speaking to TEAMtalk, Bailly said that the Ivorian is eager to play in the UEFA Champions League.

"Wilfried Zaha can sign for another club within the next month, that is the reality facing Crystal Palace. Contract talks have taken place, but a new deal for the 30-year-old does not look likely at this stage. Zaha still has a dream of playing in the Champions League in his career, but that only happens with a move," said Bailey.

Bailey said that the Gunners and Chelsea have been monitoring Zaha for a while but added that he's not a priority for either club.

"At this point, the chances of staying in England look unlikely. Both Arsenal and Chelsea have shown a real interest in the past 12 months, but he is not currently seen as a top priority," said Bailey.

He continued:

"However, there is interest abroad, especially in France, with Marseille, Monaco and PSG all expressing an interest in the past 12 months. There are also Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig in Germany, as well as interest from Spain and Italy."

Zaha has appeared 13 times for the Eagles this season, scoring six goals and setting up two.

Gunners receive boost in Mykhaylo Mudryk pursuit

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have received a boost in their pursuit of Mykhaylo Mudryk. According to journalist Dean Jones, the 21-year-old reckons the Emirates is a good destination for his future.

The Ukrainian forward is a priority target for the Gunners, who are linked with a move for the player in January.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that the north London side have always been keen on Mudryk regardless of the injury to Jesus.

"I don’t think the injury to Jesus makes them more likely to sign Mudryk because the likelihood of that was already high. I’ve heard no big concerns from the player about seeing Arsenal as a good destination, but we just need to see and wait for Arsenal to actually table this offer," said Jones.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, scoring ten goals and setting up eight more.

