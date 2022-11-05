Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta identifies Shakhtar Donetsk winger as January target; club monitoring Villarreal star, and more - November 5, 2022

Arsenal are preparing to travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday (November 6) to face Chelsea in the Premier League. The Gunners are second in the standings with a game in hand on leaders Manchester City, while the Blues are seventh.

Meanwhile, Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has identified a Shakhtar Donetsk winger as a possible target in January. Elsewhere, the north London side are monitoring a Villarreal player.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 5, 2022:

Mikel Arteta identifies Mykhaylo Mudryk as January target

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has identified Mykhaylo Mudryk as a possible target in January, according to The Daily Mail via Caught Offside.

Arsenal want a new winger to bolster their attack this winter, and the Spanish manager believes Mudryk fits the bill. The 21-year-old has been in sensational form for Shakhtar Donetsk this campaign. His performances in the UEFA Champions League have forced clubs around the continent to take notice.

The Gunners are among his suitors and are now plotting to take him to the Emirates at the turn of the year. Arteta has heavily invested in youth since taking charge at Arsenal and wants to continue the trend by roping in Mudryk.

The Ukrainian has the necessary quality to flourish at the Emirates and could be a fabulous addition to Arteta’s roster. Mudryk has registered seven goals in 13 games across competitions for Shakhtar this season.

Arsenal monitoring Alex Baena

Alex Baena has admirers at Arsenal.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Alex Baena, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 21-year-old has been in a rich vein of form this season for Villarreal. The Spanish winger spent last season on loan with Girona in the second division and has hit the ground running since his return this summer.

Baena emerged as a vital cog in Unai Emery’s team this season, scoring four times in 11 league games.

However, with Emery leaving to take charge at Aston Villa, Baena’s future is up in the air.

The Spaniard has been tipped to join his former manager at Villa Park, with the Villans also interested in his signature. However, the Gunners are also in the race for his services.

Arteta wants to add more bite to his attack this winter, and the 21-year-old Baena has popped up on his radar. However, Emery’s presence might steer the tide in Aston Villa’s favour.

Mikel Arteta opens up on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departure

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang moved to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Mikel Arteta has said that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's departure from the Emirates was in the best interests of all parties. The Gabon international left Arsenal at the start of this year to move to Barcelona after failing out with Arteta. The 33-year-old returned to the Premier League this summer to join Chelsea.

Speaking after Thursday’s win over Zurich, Arteta said that Aubameyang’s departure was a decision that had to be taken.

“it’s a decision that we had to take and there are different parties involved. At the end of the day, when someone is not with us anymore and being a player and having the role that he had at the club and how important he was, you always wish everybody the best,” said Arteta.

He continued:

“When someone makes that decision to move somewhere else, they need to enjoy their profession and he seems to be happy.”

Arteta added that the Gabon international could be a goal threat this weekend.

“(Aubameyang can be) very dangerous (on Sunday). If Auba has something, it’s the ability to put the ball in the back of the net, and he’s going to be doing that until the day that he decides he’s had enough of football,” said Arteta.

However, the Spanish manager added that he will not plan separately for Aubameyang on Sunday. Instead, Arteta said that his tactics will focus on the Blues.

“We will have to look first of all at what Chelsea do and try to put a plan together to avoid that. (The key to winning will be to) play better than them. Earn the right to win, score one more goal, and I’m sure we will win the game,” said Arteta.

The Gunners have won ten of their 12 games in the Premier League this season and have lost just once.

