Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta outlines January plans; club planning January move for Adrien Rabiot, and more - December 23, 2022

Arsenal will lock horns with West Ham United when the Premier League returns to the Emirates next week. The Gunners are atop the league after 14 games, while the Hammers are 16th.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has outlined his plans for January. Elsewhere, the north London side are pushing to complete a deal for Adrien Rabiot this winter. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on December 23, 2022.

Mikel Arteta outlines January plans

Gabriel Jesus is currently sidelined with injury.

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal will assess the market for opportunities after Gabriel Jesus' injury. The Brazilian picked up a knock at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has had a surgery to address the issue. His absence could adversely affect the Gunners' quest for the Premier League.

Arteta is expected to bring in a few new faces to the Emirates at the turn of the year. A new striker has become an emergency at the moment. Speaking to the press, Arteta said that he's unsure about Jesus' return.

“I never gave a date. I said that we don’t know. It’s gonna take some time for sure. He’s gone through surgery and that tells you the extent of the injury, so we will be in the market always active, and we will assess the biggest opportunities that we have,” said Arteta.

The Spanish manager added that the north London side cannot afford to be quiet in a transfer window.

"We are going to be active, and active means we are looking to strengthen the team. This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it’s really important, but then we have to get the right profile. It has to be the right player to take us to the next level," said Arteta.

Arsenal have lost just once this season in the league, at Manchester United.

Arsenal planning January move for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at the Emirates.

Arsenal are planning to bring Adrien Rabiot to the Emirates in January, according to La Repubblica via Sport Witness.

The French midfielder gave a good account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, helping his team reach the final. The 27-year-old’s contract with Juventus expires at the end of this season. The Bianconeri are likely to cash in on him at the turn of the year.

According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. He would cost around €15m.



| Full story for football365.com/news/arsenal-p… According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. He would cost around €15m. #AFC | Full story for @F365 🇫🇷 According to La Repubblica, Arsenal are interested in signing Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in January. He would cost around €15m.#AFC | Full story for @F365: football365.com/news/arsenal-p…

The Gunners are keeping a close eye on developments in Turin. Arteta remains in the search for midfield reinforcements and has set his sights on Rabiot.

The Spanish manager wants the player at the Emirates in January, and the north London side are willing to initiate talks with Juventus to facilitate a move. The Serie A giants are likely to let Rabiot leave for €15 million.

Ferran Torres January move unlikely, says Dean Jones

Ferran Torres is wanted at the Emirates.

Journalist Dean Jones reckons Ferran Torres is unlikely to join Arsenal this winter. The Spanish forward moved to Barcelona at the turn of the year but has endured a mixed time at the Camp Nou. The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old in January.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Torres could be reluctant to leave the Blaugrana so soon, having arrived only in the summer.

"My personal feeling is that I can’t see him leaving Barcelona yet. It seems like people in Barcelona seem to think this, too. Is he really going to give up on a club like that so quickly? Probably not. But if he’s told he doesn’t fit in at all, and he has to consider something else, then Arsenal’s a great back-up plan right now," said Jones.

Torres has five goals and one assist in 18 games across competitions for the La Liga giants this season.

