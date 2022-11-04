Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta outlines January plans; Gabriel Martinelli wants to extend Emirates stay, and more - November 4, 2022

Arsenal registered a 1-0 win over FC Zurich on Thursday (November 3) on matchday six of the UEFA Europa League. Kieran Tierney scored the only goal of the game to help the Gunners finish atop Group A.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has outlined his plans for the January transfer window. Elsewhere, Gabriel Martinelli wants to extend his stay at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 4, 2022:

Mikel Arteta outlines January plans

Mikel Arteta reckons Arsenal can target players of a higher level in January, thanks to their position in the Premier League table.

The Spaniard has taken his team atop the standings after 12 games, two points ahead of holders Manchester City. The north London side are expected to add to their roster in January to help sustain their rise.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's game against Zurich, Arteta said that planning for the winter window is difficult.

"The planning of that period is extremely difficult. First of all because we know the January window, how special it is, the opportunities that you have, the short window that you have. Once you get the player, they are straight away competing, so there is not an adaption process," said Arteta.

However, the Spaniard added that the Gunners could move for the kill if the right player becomes available.

“Obviously with the position that we are in right now as well, it demands as well another level of player - and that player has to be available. We will look at everything, and let’s see what we can do."

The Gunners have won ten times and lost just once in the league this season.

Gabriel Martinelli wants to extend Emirates stay

Gabriel Martinelli has been on fire this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has said that he's ready to sign a new deal at the Emirates. The Brazilian forward has been in a rich vein of form this season and is generating attention from around Europe. His contract expires in 2024, but Arsenal are preparing to tie him down to a new deal.

Martinelli told Football Daily (as reported by Caught Offside) that he's very happy with the Gunners.

"I’m very happy at Arsenal, I’ve said it many times. This is my club. I love to be here. I love the city. I love everything about Arsenal. So I want to stay,.I’m very happy. Just need to get a pen and sign” said Martinelli.

The 21-year-old has scored five times in 17 games across competitions for the north London side this season.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Arsenal's Facundo Torres pursuit

Facundo Torres has admirers at the Emirates.

Acclaimed trasnfer expertFabrizio Romano has said that there's nothing concrete regarding Arsenal's pursuit of Facundo Torres yet.

The Uruguayan has caught the eye with a string of impressive performances for Orlando City. Recent reports have said that the Gunners are preparing to move for him next year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the north London side have the 22-year-old in their sights. However, he added that there's nothing serious in their pursuit yet.

"There’s still nothing advanced yet. Facundo is one of many players that Arsenal are following and scouting. He’s appreciated – but it’s not something serious yet. He’s a promising talent, and there are several clubs in Italy, Spain and UK following him," wrote Romano.

Torres has scored 13 times in 40 appearances across competitions for Orlando this season.

