Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta plotting Bosman move for Real Madrid star; club interested in Real Betis midfielder, and more - November 22, 2022

Arsenal have been on the rise under Mikel Arteta this season. The Spanish manager has taken his team to the knockouts of the UEFA Europa League and atop the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta is plotting a Bosman move for a Real Madrid star next summer. Elsewhere, the Gunners are interested in a Real Betis midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on November 22, 2022:

Mikel Arteta plotting Bosman move for Marco Asensio

Marco Asensio has admirers at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta is planning to sign Marco Asensio on a Bosman move next summer, according to The Daily Cannon.

The Real Madrid player is in the final year of his contract but has not put pen to paper on a new contract yet. Manager Carlo Ancelotti would like him to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but the 26-year-old is frustrated by the lack of game time under the Italian.

Arsenal are monitoring the situation and have identified an opportunity to take advantage. The north London side are long-term admirers of Asensio and failed to sign him in 2021. The Spaniard's valuation has dropped since then, and he could be available for just €25 million in January. However, Arteta wants to wait until the summer, when he could pick his countryman up for free.

The Gunners are in the market for a replacement for Nicolas Pepe and Asensio could be their man. The Spaniard has registered three goals from 15 appearances across competitions this season.

Arsenal interested in William Carvalho

William Carvalho is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on William Carvalho, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Portuguese is currently in Qatar with his national team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has enjoyed a steady run with Real Betis since arriving at the club in 2018. The 30-year-old has played 152 times for the La Liga side and has also registered eight goals.

The Gunners' search for a new midfielder has taken them to Carvalho. Arteta wants to add more quality to his squad in January, and one area he wants to improve is the midfield.

Carvalho's arrival could be a big boost in the north London side's quest for silverware this season. However, they could face competition from Newcastle United for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano updates on Gunners' acquisition of Manchester City duo

Gabriel Jesus has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has opened up on Manchester City's decision to sell Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

The two players swapped the Etihad for the Emirates this summer and have been quite impressive for the Gunners. Recent reports have suggested that the Cityzens regret selling the duo to the north London side and might not do similar business in the future.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those claims.

"I’m told nothing has been decided internally on this; but of course, after Gabriel and Zinchenko performances, it’s quite normal that they don’t want to keep selling players to the same club,” wrote Romano.

Romano added that City's decision to offload the duo was justified.

"On the other hand, I think it was no mistake to sell them to Arsenal, as they needed fresh money to invest on Haaland, Phillips, Akanji and Zinchenko/Gabriel only wanted to join Arsenal, so they had no other option.”

City trail Arsenal in the Premier League title race by five points.

