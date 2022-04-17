Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta rues absence of proven goalscorer; Gunners enter race for AS Roma star, and more - 17 April 2022

Arsenal lost further ground in the top-four race after their 0-1 defeat at Southampton on Saturday. The north London side dropped down to sixth in the standings but remain three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game more.

Meanwhile, manager Mikel Arteta has lamented the absence of a proven goalscorer in the team. Elsewhere, the Gunners have entered the race to sign an AS Roma star.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 17th April 2022:

Mikel Arteta rues absence of proven goalscorer

Mikel Arteta has rued the lack of a proven goalscorer in his team after the defeat at Southampton on Saturday. The Spaniard saw his team miss a lot of chances in the game, with the finishing of his forwards leaving a lot to be desired.

Arteta allowed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to leave the Emirates in January but failed to bring in a replacement. That decision has come back to haunt him now. Speaking after the defeat, the Spaniard admitted that his team is struggling to score.

"It is what we have. The players that we have, they haven’t done it in this league. When you have a world-class player that has been playing in the league for 10 years, probably you are not sitting here. But I am the first one to defend them, to support them. You see how (hard) they tried, and the only way to do it is to insist and what happened today might happen the next week or the next month," said Arteta.

He continued:

"Arsenal has played with this team, where they have created and dominated in a game more and better. But the result is what at the end we need to be where we have to be, and if we are not able to do that, we aren’t going to be there - it’s as simple as that. Because you don’t have enough quality to be there, because we have to win football matches, and we have to score more goals, and that’s a problem we have at the moment."

GOAL @goal



The timing on this slide couldn't be worse Arsenal have lost three games in a row on three different occasions under Mikel Arteta.The timing on this slide couldn't be worse Arsenal have lost three games in a row on three different occasions under Mikel Arteta.The timing on this slide couldn't be worse 😔 https://t.co/MwxbQFZVxm

Arteta admitted that his team's failure to take advantage of Tottenham Hotspur's defeat was a huge let down. He said:

"Huge. Because for somebody that doesn’t know the result and is watching the game, you know what they will tell you…that Arsenal won the game - and we didn’t," said Artera.

He continued:

"It’s very disappointing and difficult to explain with words. But this is sport; it’s what makes it different to any other - because again in basketball, you have 25 shots, and the winner has one, and you win 10 out of 10 times."

Arsenal enter race for Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo has admirers in the Premier League.

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes.

The Italian playmaker has been on a good run of form for AS Roma of late. The Serie A giants are eager to tie him down to a new deal amid interest from clubs around Europe. Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are already keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old. The Gunners have now joined the fray.

Arteta wants to inject a shot of creativity into his team ahead of the next season. Zaniolo has been identified as a possible target, thanks to his versatility and creativity. The player’s current contract expires in 2024, and he could be available for around €60 million.

Gunners enquire about Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is wanted at the Emirates.

Arsenal have submitted an enquiry with Barcelona regarding Clement Lenglet, according to The Hard Tackle via SPORT. The French defender has dropped down the pecking order at the Camp Nou and could be offloaded at the end of the season. The Gunners are among the clubs plotting to secure his services this summer.

Arteta wants to bring in a proper backup to his defensive duo of Ben White and Gabriel. William Saliba’s future is hanging in the balance, while Rob Holding has also been linked with a move away from the club. The north London side believe Lenglet could help address the situation but could face stiff competition from Newcastle United for the 26-year-old.

Edited by Bhargav