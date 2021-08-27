Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mikel Arteta rules out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departure; Gunners preparing €15 million bid for La Liga star, and more - 27th August 2021

Arsenal have found much-needed relief after their 6-0 demolition of West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup on Wednesday. The Gunners will hope to carry forward that form into the weekend’s Premier League game against Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta remains eager to improve his team despite the midweek heroics. The Gunners have no intention of letting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the Emirates this summer, as he features prominently in Arteta’s plans. Arsenal are also preparing a €15 million offer for a Barcelona contract rebel.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 27 August 2021.

Mikel Arteta rules out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang departure

Mikel Arteta is adamant that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will stay at Arsenal beyond the summer. The Gabon international’s future has been the talk of the summer after a rather disappointing 2020-21 campaign. Rumours say that the Gunners are willing to move him on, and the player’s absence in the opening game of the season added fuel to the fire.

Aubameyang subsequently returned to Arsenal's matchday squad for last weekend’s game against Chelsea, where he featured off the bench. The Gabon international failed to inspire Arsenal, though, as they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat, further contributing to speculation about his exit. However, Aubameyang was on song in the 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, scoring a hat-trick and reasserting his importance to the Gunners.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, as relayed by ESPN, Arteta confirmed that the Arsenal captain would stay at the club. The Spaniard was asked whether he was concerned that Manchester City could target Aubameyang. Arteta, though, squashed rumours of the Gabon international’s exit, saying:

“I don't know. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is our player, and he will remain here” said Arteta.

Arsenal preparing €15 million bid for Ilaix Moriba

Arsenal are interested in Ilaix Moriba.

Arsenal are preparing a €15 million bid for Ilaix Moriba, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes.

The Barcelona contract rebel has been put up for sale after the La Liga giants failed to convince him to extend his current contract. The Gunners are ready to bring him to the Emirates, and even though the Blaugrana value the Spaniard closer to €20 million, they could be willing to let him leave for less.

Mikel Arteta remains eager to bolster his midfield this summer, despite already bringing in Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard. Moriba, though, is a generational talent who has already earned rave reviews for his performances with Barcelona last season.

His qualities have impressed Arsenal, so the Gunners believe the Spaniard could be a huge hit at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta hints at Willian's impending departure

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Willian is close to leaving the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Willian is edging closer to a departure from the Emirates.

Arsenal are eager to offload the Brazilian, who has cut a sorry figure since arriving at the London club last summer. The Gunners are reportedly negotiating with Corinthians regarding a move, with Willian not expected to feature under Arteta this season.

Speaking at his press conference on Thursday, as relayed by Metro, the Arsenal boss revealed that the club are in talks with the player’s agent to decide the best way forward.

Arteta on Willian:



“We are having some conversations with him and the agent. We’re evaluating the position we’re in at the moment” said Arteta.

