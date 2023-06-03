Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Moises Caicedo wants to join Gunners; Kieran Tierney set to leave, and more - June 3, 2023

Arsenal have gone from strength from strength this season under Mikel Arteta, taking the fight to Manchester City and finishing second. The Spanish manager will now look to make the necessary additions to the squad to go a step further next campaign.

Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo wants to join the Gunners. Elsewhere, Kieran Tierney is set to leave the Emirates this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 3, 2023:

Moises Caicedo wants to join Arsenal

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates.

Moises Caicedo is willing to join Arsenal, according to journalist Tom Canton. The Ecuadorian midfielder is a target for Arteta this summer. The Spanish manager had his eyes on the 21-year-old in January but failed to wrestle him away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

On his YouTube channel (via TBR), Canton said that the Gunners have to convince the Seagulls to sell their prized asset this summer.

"Money talks in football, I’m afraid, but I agree that he should be aiming higher for a team in the Champions League, and Arsenal certainly are that.

"He’s a big fan of Arsenal. He likes Arsenal, and he’d be willing to move to Arsenal if they offer the money that Brighton are willing to accept," said Canton.

The North London side are also hot on the heels of Declan Rice as they look to revamp their midfield this summer.

Kieran Tierney set to leave

Kieran Tierney could be on his way out of the Emirates.

Kieran Tierney is likely to leave Arsenal this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Scottish left-back is a peripheral figure at the Emirates and is frustrated at his lack of game time under Arteta. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko and is looking to leave for pastures anew.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Tierney might have already played his last game for the Gunners.

"Most of the fuss has been around Granit Xhaka recently, just because he's got a transfer on the cards. But, I think, it looks like we've seen Kieran Tierney for the last time in an Arsenal shirt. Again, it’s a sad one really in terms of that it hasn't worked out," said Jones.

The 25-year-old has one goal and two assists in 36 appearances across competitions this season.

Sacha Boey backed to succeed at Emirates

Sacha Boey is wanted at the Emirates.

Journalist Jonathan Johnson reckons Sacha Boey would be a good addition to Arsenal's squad.

The Gunners are looking for a new right-back this summer and have set their sights on the 22-year-old. Boey has been in splendid form for Galatasaray and is backed to take the step up this year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the Frenchman could develop into among the best in his position.

"Sacha Boey is an interesting one because he’s somebody who never exploded onto the scene in France and had to get a move away. He’s developed from there but is still just 22 years of age.

"When you talk about being a full-back, there’s a real possibility for the boy to potentially develop into being one of the leading players in that position for France in the years to come," wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“Boey is a very interesting prospect at club and international level. No disrespect to Galatasaray, but I do think that there will still be an element of difference in the quality of play that he’s used to, should he make the move to a Premier League club like an Arsenal."

Johnson also pointed out that Boey has all the qualities to excel at the Emirates.

"There’s not necessarily been a player in his position so consistent on the continent for quite some time now, and somebody like Boey with the profile that he has could be very good for a club like Arsenal moving forward,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“He’s certainly able to get forward and chip in, in terms of the occasional goal, but he also regularly provides assists and is a bit more responsible in defensive terms than a lot of players that you see.”

Boey's impending arrival could help Ben White move back to his preferred centre-back role.

