Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Moussa Diaby backed to succeed at Emirates; club retain Moises Caicedo interest, and more - June 13, 2023

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League despite leading the title race for most of the season. Manager Mikel Arteta will look to the summer transfer window to bridge the gap between his side and champions Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Moussa Diaby has been backed to succeed at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners remain interested in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on June 13, 2023:

Moussa Diaby backed to succeed at Emirates

Moussa Diaby has been linked with the Emirates this year.

Journalist Ryan Taylor reckons Moussa Diaby could hit a new level at Arsenal. The Gunners are planning multiple changes to their squad this summer and have plans to bring in a new forward, too.

Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are also targets for Arteta, who is keen to upgrade his midfield before the start of the season. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor said that the north London side might not have the finances to sign both Rice and Caicedo.

"I'm not quite sure they have the financial muscle to pull off both Rice and Caicedo. But, at the same time, I do think we can expect Arsenal to be shopping in a market where they're looking at players that will also interest a lot of clubs," said Taylor.

Arsenal also have their eyes on Diaby, who has been in exceptional form for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

The 23-year-old has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions for the Bundesliga side. Taylor added that Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the Frenchman.

"An example would be someone like Moussa Diaby, who is clearly highl rated. Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested. He ticks that under-25 box and is a player that can reach a new level at Arsenal," said Taylor.

He continued:

"That's what I expect to see, but I don't expect to see scattergun recruitment. It's going to be concise, and, I believe, Arsenal already have a clear shortlist of targets."

Diaby could provide much needed competition to Gabriel Jesus in the Gunners' squad.

Arsenal retain Moises Caicedo interest

Moises Caicedo is wanted at the Emirates

Arsenal remain interested in bringing Moises Caicedo to the Emirates this summer, according to transfer insider Rudy Galetti.

The Ecuadorian midfielder is a wanted man ahead of the summer after an impressive season with Brighton & Hove Albion. The Gunners failed with an attempt to sign him in January, and the 21-year-old has since signed a new deal with the Seagulls.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti said the north London side face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea for Caicedo's signature.

"In addition to Liverpool and Chelsea, Arsenal could also try again for the Brighton midfielder in the summer even if, at the moment, he is no longer a priority.

"Caicedo has four years left on his contract, so Brighton will try to maximise his value as much as possible from his eventual sale. It's going to be a long summer for Caicedo, for sure," said Galetti.

Caicedo could be a superb replacement for Granit Xhaka, who's reportedly on his way out.

Newcastle United unwilling to pay £30 million for Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney has admirers at St. James' Park,

Newcastle United are reluctant to pay £30 million for the services of Kieran Tierney, according to The Telegraph.

The Scottish left-back has dropped down the pecking order at the Emirates since Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival last summer. Despite struggling for chances, the 25-year-old remains highly regarded in Europe.

The Gunners remain open to cashing in on the player this summer, and the Magpies are interested in bringing him to St. James' Park. Eddie Howe is looking to add more quality and character to his squad after securing UEFA Champions League football next season.

However, Newcastle United are reluctant to match the Gunners' valuation of Tierney. The Scottish full-back is also wanted at Aston Villa, who could now look to pip the Magpies in the race.

