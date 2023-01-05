Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Mykhaylo Mudryk backed to improve Gunners; club want Cedric Soares replacement if he leaves, and more - January 5, 2023

Arsenal are preparing to face Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Monday (January 9) in the third round of the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta’s wards will be eager to return to winning ways following a goalless Premier League draw against Newcastle United.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Mykhaylo Mudryk would improve the Gunners. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the north London side would want to replace Cedric Soares if he leaves this month.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on January 5, 2023:

Danny Murphy backs Mykhaylo Mudryk to improve Arsenal

Mykhaylo Mudryk is expected to arrive at the Emirates this month.

Danny Murphy is convinced that Mykhaylo Mudryk would improve Arsenal’s attack. The Ukrainian forward has been heavily linked with the Gunners, and a transfer expected to materialise this month.

The 21-year-old has earned race reviews with his stellar performances for Shakhtar Donetsk recently. The north London side are already in talks with the Ukrainian club to help get a deal across the line.

Speaking recently, Murphy said that Mudryk has the qualities necessary to succeed at the Emirates.

“(Mudryk has) got potential to score more than he does. He’s powerful, really quick. He’s quite raw; he’s not one of these players with great awareness (who will be) playing really intricate passes. But he’s great on the counter. Really dangerous on the counter. He is a powerful boy. He will add competition for places and you’d think he’d improve,” said Murphy.

Mudryk has appeared 18 times across competitions for Shakhtar this season, scoring ten goals and setting up eight more.

Gunners want Cedric Soares replacement if he leaves, says Fabrizio Romano

Cedric Soares has admirers at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal are willing to let Cedric Soares leave in January if they can secure a replacement, says Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese full-back has struggled for chances at the Emirates and is eager to move in search of regular football. Fulham have been heavily linked with the 31-year-old recently.

Cédric Soares @OficialCedric



Desejamo-vos um feliz Natal e que esta época seja recheada de felicidade, paz e amor.



#Christmas #HappyHolidays #Family #Happiness #Joy From our family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas. May this season be filled with love and joyDesejamo-vos um feliz Natal e que esta época seja recheada de felicidade, paz e amor. From our family to yours, we wish you a Merry Christmas. May this season be filled with love and joy 🎄❤️Desejamo-vos um feliz Natal e que esta época seja recheada de felicidade, paz e amor.#Christmas #HappyHolidays #Family #Happiness #Joy https://t.co/IcXIudazJX

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Cottages are yet to strike an agreement with the Gunners regarding a move.

“It’s a possibility for Cedric Soares to leave Arsenal this month. Fulham want Cedric but there’s still no agreement with Arsenal. It depends on the salary, but there is also no agreement on that yet. Arsenal are also keen to make sure they have an alternative if Cedric leaves,” said Romano.

Soares, 31, has appeared just four times across competitions for the north London side this season.

Eddie Nketiah will outscore Gabriel Jesus at Emirates, says Danny Murphy

Eddie Nketiah has been thrust into action of late.

Danny Murphy has backed Eddie Nketiah to outscore Gabriel Jesus this season. The Brazilian is currently sidelined with injury and is not expected back in action for a few months.

Nketiah has been asked to fill his boots at the Emirates, and the Englishman has done well so far. The 23-year-old has scored twice since the season restarted after the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, but the Premier League leaders remain eager to bring in a new striker in January.

VERSUS @vsrsus Young Gunner Eddie Nketiah.



For VERSUS x C.P. Company. Young Gunner Eddie Nketiah.For VERSUS x C.P. Company. https://t.co/AyDOTM8oQu

Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy said that Nketiah brings in different qualities to the table compared to Jesus.

“I like him. Well, Jesus, before he went away didn’t score in 11. And he’s started three and scored two. Now, he might not give you the other things Jesus gives you. But I think he’d score more goals in this Arsenal team, because they make chances. And his link-up’s not bad,” said Murphy.

Nketiah has appeared 22 times across competitions for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and setting up another.

Poll : 0 votes