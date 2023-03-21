Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United eyeing Moussa Diaby; Bukayo Saka extension announcement imminent, and more - March 21, 2023

Arsenal are leading the Premier League title race after 28 games. Mikel Arteta's team are eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City, who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in Moussa Diaby, who's also wanted at the Emirates. Elsewhere, the Gunners are likely to announce Bukayo Saka's extension soon.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on March 21, 2023:

Newcastle United eyeing Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby could leave the BayArena this summer.

Newcastle United are interested in Moussa Diaby, according to Todo Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The French forward has been in exquisite form for Bayer Leverkusen this season, registering 12 goals and seven assists in 35 games across competitions. Arsenal had briefly established contact with the player's entourage in January after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners went on to sign Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion but have been linked with Diaby ahead of the summer. Leverkusen want €60 million to part ways with their prized asset, and Arteta could be tempted to invest in the player at the end of the season.

The north London side are likely to add more teeth to their attack this summer, and Diaby remains an option. However, the Magpies could put a dent in their plans, as they're willing to match Leverkusen's valuation of the 23-year-old.

Bukayo Saka extension announcement imminent

Bukayo Saka will continue his stay at the Emirates.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal are preparing to announce Bukayo Saka's extension.

The Englishman has emerged as one of the Gunners' most key players over the years. Still only 21, Saka has racked up 36 goals and 39 assists in 169 games across competitions for the north London side.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman has already agreed a new deal, with only minute details left to address.

"Unsurprisingly, Arsenal fans keep asking me about his contract! An official announcement depends on the Arsenal media team, but the verbal agreement has been reached weeks ago. Saka has accepted; the new deal is ready, so it’s up to the club to meet and sign the documents once final small details are sorted. But rest assured, Saka will extend," wrote Romano.

Arteta is eager to tie Saka down to a new deal amid widespread interest in his services from across the continent.

Mikel Arteta pleased with Arsenal's improvement

Mikel Arteta has expressed his satisfaction at Arsenal's recent performance against Crystal Palace. The Gunners secured a 4-1 win over the Eagles, their sixth straight win in the league. The London giants have also scored at least thrice in their last four games.

Speaking after the weekend's win, Arteta said that his team are getting better with every performance.

"It was really good. I think we are getting better and better. We need to keep investing in those connections, those understandings, those timings. We can become quite unpredictable for the opponent to try and defend it. Again, we split the goals, which is really good. Let’s continue to do it," said Arteta.

The Arsenal manager also lavished praise on Bukayo Saka and tipped him to achieve greater things.

“He’s improving because he’s got the right teammates that make him better, and that’s really important. It’s true that he affected the game in the right way for us, and he’s been really consistent. We need to maintain that," said Arteta.

He added:

“He remains humble; he knows that he can still be much better, do things a lot better than he does, and that’s a big given because he’s still 21 years old.”

Saka has 13 goals and ten assists in 38 games across competitions for the Gunners this season.

