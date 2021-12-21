Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Newcastle United join race for Gunners star; former player opens up about time at club, and more - 21st December 2021

Arsenal are fighting for a top-four finish this season. The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League after 18 games.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have joined the race to sign an Arsenal striker. Elsewhere, a former Gunners star has opened up about his struggles at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on 21st December 2021.

Newcastle United join race for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. Arsenal are planning to offload the player next year. The Gabon international has struggled with issues on and off the pitch recently. So the Gunners are ready to call time on his stay at the Emirates.

Aubameyang joined Arsenal in January 2018, and enjoyed a blistering start to life at the Emirates. The Gunners tied him down to a new and improved contract last summer. However, it has been a downward slide for the Gabon international since then.

His goals dried up last season, and Aubameyang's fortunes have not improved in the current campaign as well. Arsenal have also been forced to take a tough stand over his disciplinary infractions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 58% - Since the start of last season, Arsenal have won 58% of their Premier League games without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featuring, earning on average 1.9 points per game. This is compared to a 47% win rate and 1.6 pts/game when the Gabonese forward plays in this time. Rolex. 58% - Since the start of last season, Arsenal have won 58% of their Premier League games without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang featuring, earning on average 1.9 points per game. This is compared to a 47% win rate and 1.6 pts/game when the Gabonese forward plays in this time. Rolex. https://t.co/xOXyJD2qwi

The Gunners have stripped Aubameyang as club captain, and he has not featured in their matchday squad in the last three games. Arsenal are ready to move on, and listen to offers for Aubameyang. The player's current deal expires in the summer of 2023, but he is expected to be available for a bargain price in January.

Barcelona are interested in the player, and now Newcastle United have entered the fray. The Magpies are ready to offer Aubameyand a lucrative contract, but a relegation battle might not entice Aubameyang.

Abuse from fans forced him out of Arsenal, says Willian

Willian has said that he was forced to cut ties with Arsenal after receiving abuse from fans.

Former Arsenal player Willian has revealed that he was forced to cut ties with the Gunners after receiving abuse from fans. The Brazilian joined the London side last summer, but terminated his contract at the end of the season.

GOAL @goal Willian didn't love his time at Arsenal...😬 Willian didn't love his time at Arsenal...😬 https://t.co/e5Mf5H8T3F

Speaking on Vive with Five, as relayed by The Express, Willian said that he wanted to quit Arsenal after three months.

"I received a lot of messages on social media from them. I think it’s also because I came from Chelsea. I think if I came from another club, it maybe could have been better," said Willian.

"I was not happy, that’s why I didn’t perform. I don’t want to go into the details, but I wasn’t happy. After three months, I told my agent 'please, I want to go'," continued Willian.

Eddie Nketiah tipped to leave Arsenal next year

Eddie Nketiah has rejected a contract renewal offer from Arsenal.

Eddie Nketiah has rejected a contract renewal offer from Arsenal, and will leave the club next year, according to Give Me Sport via Michael Bridge. The Englishman is in the final year of his current contract. Nketiah has dropped down the pecking order at the Gunners and wants a fresh start.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 22-year-old is likely to secure a move to a Premier League team next year. Crystal Palace and Leeds United have emerged as possible destinations for the Arsenal man. Nketiah has not featured in the league this campaign, so it appears he is not in manager Mikel Arteta's plans at the moment.

Edited by Bhargav