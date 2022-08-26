Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe joins Nice on loan; Callum Hudson-Odoi unlikely to be starter at Emirates, says former player; and more - August 26, 2022

Arsenal remain in the market for more reinforcements before the end of the summer. The Gunners have brought in quite a few new faces as they prepare to break into the top four this season.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Pepe has joined Nice on loan. Elsewhere, former Gunners striker Kevin Campbell believes Callum Hudson-Odoi is not guaranteed a place in the starting XI at the Emirates.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on August 26, 2022:

Nicolas Pepe joins Nice on loan

Nicolas Pepe has left the Emirates on loan.

Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the rest of the season, the club have confirmed.

The Ivorian winger joined the north London side in the summer of 2019 in a club-record move from Lille. However, he has blown hot and cold during his time at the Emirates, registering only 27 goals in 111 appearances across competitions.

He's not part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans for the future, so the Spaniard has offloaded him in a temporary move. Pepe has left the Gunners without registering an appearance for the club this season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi unlikely to be regular starter at Arsenal, says Kevin Campbell

Callum Hudson-Odoi has admirers at the Emirates.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is not guaranteed an automatic place in the Arsenal starting XI, according to Kevin Campbell. The Chelsea winger is tipped to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, and the Gunners are among the clubs interested in his signature.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell praised Hudson-Odoi, but added that a move is unlikely this summer.

"Hudson-Odoi has kind of gone under the radar for whatever reason. Thomas Tuchel probably does not fancy him anymore. This is the top part of football. If he wants to play, he is not going to play a lot at Arsenal either. That’s the thing. It is a difficult one," said Campbell.

He added:

"He would be part of the squad, and he would get game time, but he would not be a starter. If he wants to be starting regularly, Arsenal isn’t the place. I like him as a player. He has incredible ability and can play on the left and right side. I cannot see it happening, though, if I’m honest."

The Englishman's contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2024.

Noel Whelan praises William Saliba transformation

William Saliba has hit the ground running at the Emirates.

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan believes William Saliba's arrival has transformed the Gunners' backline. The Frenchman has been very impressive for the Gunners since returning from his loan spell with Marseille.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan heaped praise on Saliba.

He looks a fantastic player, and it’s no wonder to see the fans taking to him like that. He’s added steeliness, quality, and class at the back for Arsenal. He’s very tidy on the ball; he doesn’t panic – and his goal just epitomised his performances right now," said Whelan.

He added:

“He was calm, didn’t panic when the ball came to him – and it was a real striker’s finish. He’s been a breath of fresh air and has transformed that backline into a real sturdy defence. I think they’ve got everything they need to compete with last season’s top two of Liverpool and Man City.”

Saliba scored his first goal for the north London side against Bournemouth last weekend.

