Arsenal Transfer News Roundup: Nicolas Pepe likely to leave; Gunners slammed for Kai Havertz move, and more - September 3, 2023

Arsenal welcome Manchester United to the Emirates on Sunday (September 3) in the Premier League. The Gunners are unbeaten this season, winning two of their three league games.

Meanwhile, attacker Nicolas Pepe is likely to leave the north London side next week. Elsewhere, the Gunners have been criticised for signing attacker Kai Havertz from Chelsea this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Arsenal transfer stories as on September 3, 2023:

Nicolas Pepe likely to leave

Nicolas Pepe is unlikely to stay at the Emirates beyond next week.

Nicolas Pepe could leave the Emirates by Thursday, according to Football London. The Ivorian forward is a forgotten man at Arsenal and not part of the club's plans for the future. Pepe was expected to leave the north London side this summer, but a move failed to materialise.

He's not expected to play any role under Arteta and could now leave to move to the Middle East. The 28-year-old had a decent loan spell with Nice last season and will now look to get his career back on track.

A transfer away from the Emirates appears to be in the best interests of all parties while allowing the player to secure regular game time. The transfer market in Saudi Arabia remains open till September 7, and an unnamed club from the country is tracking the player.

Arsenal slammed for Kai Havertz move

Kai Havertz arrived at the Emirates this summer.

Former Gunners defender William Gallas reckons Kai Havertz won't be a success at the Emirates. Arteta paid a handsome fee to prise the German forward away from Chelsea this summer. However, the player has struggled to hit the ground running.

Gallas said on Gambling Zone that his former club should have signed another player instead of Havertz.

"At the moment, Havertz isn’t performing. I was surprised to see him go to Arsenal. They could have got another player. It is difficult for him to find the right position.

"How Arsenal play is not the same as Chelsea - it’s hard for him at the moment. I don’t think he is going to be a success at Arsenal," said Gallas.

The German has been a constant in Arteta's starting XI this season.

Folarin Balogun outlines reason for leaving Emirates

Folarin Balogun has said that he left the Gunners to improve as a player. The USNMT international joined Monaco this summer on a permanent deal. The 22-year-old was surplus to requirements under Arteta and was allowed to leave for £34.3 million .

Speaking to the Ligue 1 club's website, Balogun added that he's willing to fight for his place in the starting XI at the Louis II Stadium.

“I believe that you get the best results in life when you’re not comfortable. So that’s why I’ve taken myself out of my comfort zone, away from my family and friends, to improve as a player.

"There was competition at Arsenal, and I wouldn’t expect to come to another top club and not face competition," said Balogun.

He continued:

"But for me (Ben Yedder) is a legend, and I’m looking forward to playing alongside him and learning from him. I expect to produce here, and a lot of the pressure is internal. Obviously, the price tag brings expectations, but I’m not afraid of that.”

Balogun enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Reims in Ligue 1 last season - 22 goals and three assists in 39 games across competitions.